Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: Starting May 31, 2024

The latest edition of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner is full of ways to add a little Hallmark magic to this weekend — Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Check out our quick picks on everything from movie premieres and series updates to appearances by your favorite stars. Plus we’ve got sneak peeks of movies and events coming soon. Ready to get the weekend rolling? Let’s go!

HALLMARK SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:

This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner guides you through all the new, fun movies and shows scheduled to air over the next few days. Note: you can always find Hallmark Channel’s full programming schedule for the weekend on their site, as well as Hallmark Mystery’s lineup for the weekend here.

Hallmark Channel Movie Premiere:

Fan-favorite Andrew Walker filmed his latest Hallmark movie, “For Love & Honey,” in Malta with co-star (and Hallmark newcomer) Margaret Cunie — and he told Heavy the adventure movie is right up his alley. He plays an archeologist searching for treasure while Curie plays a beekeeper who has to make sure he doesn’t disturb the nationally protected Maltese bees on his adventures. “For Love & Honey” premieres on Saturday, June 1, at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Andrew Walker Classics:

Before Walker’s latest premiere on Saturday, you can catch several of his Hallmark classics earlier in the day on Hallmark Channel. He co-stars with Bethany Joy Lenz in “Bottled With Love” at 6 a.m. Eastern time, then “Appetite for Love” with Taylor Cole at noon Eastern time, and “The 27-Hour Day” alongside Autumn Reeser at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

New ‘When Calls The Heart’ Episode:

An all-new episode of “When Calls The Heart” premieres on Sunday, June 2 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. In the ninth episode of season 11, Hallmark’s synopsis says, “Rosemary’s (Pascale Hutton) newspaper article creates waves when she questions Lucas’ (Chris McNally) judgement. Allie (Jaeda Lily Miller) discusses her birth father with Nathan (McGarry), and Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) realizes her little boy is growing up.”

CHECK OUT WHERE YOUR FAVORITE STARS ARE

This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner gives you the scoop on what your favorite stars are up to in the coming days, including special events, online chats, and appearances on stage and screen beyond Hallmark. Here’s what’s happening…

“The Way Home” Cast Gathers in Austin

The primary cast and creators of “The Way Home” will be in Austin, Texas, this weekend for a panel discussion at the 13th annual ATX TV Festival, a three-day event for television fans and industry insiders. Series stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow will all be present, along with showrunners/co-creators/executive producers Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke, and co-creator/executive producer Marly Reed. The group will dive deep into the second season with the audience on Sunday, June 2, at 10:30 a.m. Central. Heavy will be reporting from the event — stay tuned!

Andrew Walker & Margaret Clunie Facebook Live

Andrew Walker and Margaret Clunie chatted about their new movie, “For Love & Honey,” during a Facebook Live session on Thursday. You can watch the replay above!

The Latest on WCTH’s Mamie Laverock

Hallmark Channel and its stars have rallied around the family of 19-year-old “When Calls The Heart” actress Mamie Laverock, who was hospitalized in mid-May after an undisclosed medical emergency and then sustained “life-threatening injuries” on May 26 after she “fell five stories” at the Vancouver hospital, according to her family. Laverock’s family said on May 30 that the actress was “doing well” after making it through her “big surgeries,” but has since deleted that update. Heavy will continue to monitor the situation.

PLAN AHEAD! HERE’S WHAT’S COMING SOON

Save the date! Your favorite Hallmark stars are continuously working on upcoming projects, performances, and appearances. Here’s a round-up of what we know is coming soon…

“The Jane Mysteries” to Return Soon

Longtime Hallmark star Stephen Huszar confirmed to Heavy that his 2023 Hallmark Mystery movie with Jodie Sweetin, “The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost,” will become a full-fledged mystery franchise. The duo has already filmed three new movies — full details here.

Vote for the ‘Christmas in July” Movies You Want to See

Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas Facebook page is running bi-weekly polls to find out which holiday classics you want to see during its “Christmas in July” programming. They provide four options in each poll, and you just need to comment with which of those movies you think should be on the schedule.

Hallmark Christmas Experience: Ticket Update

Ticket packages for the first-ever Hallmark Christmas Experience, to be held at Hallmark’s Kansas City headquarters over the holidays, are available in limited quantities. The highest-priced packages, which include photo sessions with the stars, are sold out for the first three weekends — that package is only left for the final weekend, December 20-22. Nearly 40 Hallmark stars are slated to appear across four weekends of festivities.

Enjoy your holiday weekend, Hallmarkies!