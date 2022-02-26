Where Was ‘Welcome to Mama’s’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s new movie, “Welcome to Mama’s,” is premiering on Saturday, February 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Melanie Scrofano, Daniel di Tomasso, and Lorraine Bracco. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and stories from the cast involved.

If you miss the premiere, the movie airs again on February 27 at 6 p.m. Eastern, March 3 at 8 p.m., March 6 at 12 p.m., March 12 at 4 p.m., and March 23 at 4 p.m. Eastern.

Welcome to Mama’s Was Filmed in Canada

“Welcome to Mama’s,” like many Hallmark movies, was filmed in the Vancouver, British Columbia, region of Canada, according to IMDb. Alexandre Coscas, who is executive producer for the movie, shared on LinkedIn that he worked on the movie in Vancouver beginning in September 2021. The movie’s name was “The Perfect Recipe” while filming. According to QC Approved, the movie was filmed from November 15-December 3, 2021.

In an interview with Monsters and Critics, Bracco said she chose to be in the movie, in part, because it’s one she can show her grandchildren.

“It was just a lovely story. I thought it was charming, and I’m really all in to have some nice, feel-good movies and TV,” she said. “The fact that I can have some kind of movies in my lifetime to show my two grandchildren makes me very happy because I have a lot of movies that I can’t show them.”

She said she was only in Vancouver filming for about a week. She said the weather was beautiful while she was there and it was “all really quite charming.”

“Everybody was so, so lovely,” she said. “The crew was great, I loved the director. I loved the little girl. I loved my husband in this. He made me giggle, that’s how funny he was. I’d never really been there before, so it was a great little experience.”

She told Monsters and Critics that she did a lot of cooking and eating while filming the movie, which was a lot of fun. She said the family theme of the movie really appealed to her, and she would love to do a Hallmark movie again.

As part of promoting the movie, Hallmark has a series of 16 Italian recipes featured on its website.

Di Tomasso said on Instagram that the movie is a lot of fun. He shared the photo while filming in late November 2021.

In an interview with TV Insider, Scrofano said her favorite scenes to film were with her character’s best friend, portrayed by Keisha Haines.

“It really felt like Keisha and I had known each other before we started, so we just hit it off right away,” she said. “I think my first day was a scene with Keisha’s character, Christine, and we were getting rained on and we decided to share an umbrella because that would be adorable for best friends… It was just kind of the first thing I did on the show that really kind of cemented the bonds of sharing and caring and support. It was a really positive start to the whole experience.”

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “After she inherits an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn, manager Amy teams up with a master chef to relaunch the establishment and make her loved ones proud.”

Melanie Scrofano is Amy. She’s perhaps best known for her role as Wynonna Earp on the “Wynonna Earp” series. Her previous credits include “Letterkenny” (Mrs. Murray for 16 episodes), “SurrealEstate,” “The Silencing,” “Ready or Not,” “Bad Blood” (Valentina), “Frankie Drake Mysteries,” “Designated Survivor” (Lisa), “Damien” (Veronica), “A Sunday Kind of Love,” “Happily Ever After,” “Gangland Undercover,” “We Were Wolves,” “Heartland,” “Rewind,” “Haven,” “Being Erica” (Rebecca for 10 episodes), “Pure Pwnage” (October), “Anne of Green Gables: A New Beginning,” “Jeff Ltd.” (Nathalie), “Beautiful People,” and more.

In 2017, she won the E!Award for “Girl on Top” in Wynonna Earp. She was pregnant while filming the second season of “Wynonna Earp” and gave birth to her son in April 2017, shortly after the second season wrapped filming, Variety reported.

Daniel di Tomasso is Frank. He had a career as a model before becoming an actor, and has been in campaigns for L’Oreal and Giorgio Armani. He speaks English, Italian, and French.

His credits include “Y: The Last Man” (Mike), “The Republic of Sarah” (Weston), “Dynasty” (Fletcher), “Christmas Ever After,” “The Good Doctor,” “French Exit,” “Chicago Fire” (Zach), “Major Crimes” (Wes for 20 episodes), “Timeless” (Noah), “Blood is Blood,” “Witches of East End” (Killian Gardiner), and more.

Lorraine Bracco is Mama. She is perhaps best known for her role as Dr. Jennifer Melfi, the psychiatrist of Tony Soprano in HBO’s hit series “The Sopranos.” Her many other credits include “Jerk” (Tim’s Mom), “Boys of Summer” (post-production), “The Birthday Cake,” “A Ring for Christmas,” “Blue Bloods” (Mayor Margaret Dutton), “Rizzoli & Isles” (Angela Rizzoli for 105 episodes), “Monday Nights at Seven,” “I Married a Mobster” (Narrator), “Son of Morning,” “Women Without Men,” “Snowglobe,” “Tangled,” “Reckoning,” “Silent Cradle,” “The Basketball Diaries,” “Scam,” and more.

Bracco practices Shotokan Karate and she wrote a self-help book in 2015.

Although Crown Media’s press site was experiencing technical difficulties at the time this article was written, IMDb had a cast list available for the movie. In addition to the three stars above, the cast list also included:

Matty Finochio as Sal

John Cassini as Roberto Tucci

Andy Thompson as David Lewis

Adil Zaidi as Lorenzo

Nathalie Babis as Young Mama Tucci

Cassandra McCall as Emily

Max Montesi as Young Roberto

Angie Ip as Kimberly

