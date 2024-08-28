Hallmark Stars Support Wes Brown Through Difficult Loss: ‘She Was My Heart’

Longtime Hallmark star Wes Brown has received an outpouring of love and support from his colleagues and fans after revealing on August 27, 2024, that his beloved dog, Dixie, had died. Sharing the news after seeing many other people’s social media posts for National Dog Day, Brown revealed that his family lost Dixie on August 8.

Sharing how much Dixie had meant to him, Brown posted a series of Instagram photos of Dixie over the years, including several of the pup snuggling with his and wife Amanda’s 14-year-old daughter, Meribeth.

“No one told me that in November of 2011, that we would say hello to one of the greatest things to ever happen to us,” Brown captioned the post. “I was playing a veterinarian on CW’s ‘Hart Of Dixie’ and that is where her name came from.”

“To say that she was a pet would be inaccurate,” he continued. “She was apart of a family dynamic, the only one I’ve been blessed to know for 13 years. And for 13 years I cherished every moment with her.”

Hallmark Co-Stars & Friends Say They’re ‘Sending Love’ to Wes Brown & His Family

In Brown’s tribute to Dixie, he shared, “Every single night I was home, she’d lay her head down on my chest, and each night I whispered to her ‘you’re the bestest girl in the world’. She was. She still is. And I’ll still tell her every single night.”

He concluded the touching post, “She was my heart. She was my sunshine. I’ll miss her forever ❤️🐾 #dixie 8.8.24 💔 #nationaldogday”

Brown’s Hallmark colleagues quickly flooded his post with condolences and messages of support.

Erin Cahill, his “Every Time a Bell Rings” co-star, wrote, “Oh Wes. I’m so sorry. My whole heart is with you all. 💔 💔”

“So sorry brother,” commented actor Victor Webster, who often posts photos with his dog, Nova. “From one dog love to another. Sending you and the fam a huge hug. Such a difficult thing to go through”

Cindy Busby, who also often posts about her rescue pup, Suzie, wrote, “Sending you so much love! Having a dog is the most special thing there is 💖💖”

Nazneen Contractor, Brown’s co-star in his September Hallmark+ movie, “Love on the Danube,” chimed in, “So hard. Sending love to you all. Your sweet ‘Brown Dog’ 💔”

I’m so sorry, Wes,” wrote Nikki DeLoach. “Sending you and the whole family so much love. What a beautiful unconditional love you gave each other. ❤️‍🩹”

Brown’s “Haul Out the Holly” co-star Lacey Chabert weighed in by writing, “I’m so sorry 💔 the biggest hugs to you all!”

Dixie Made Many Appearances on Wes Brown’s Instagram Feed

Dixie has made many periodic in Brown’s social media feeds over the years, including in a 2019 post in which the actor jokingly shared he couldn’t get her off his lap while he was trying to work.

He wrote, “On another cold, rainy day in LA……some family members just don’t want you to get any work done when they can’t play outside.”

Weeks earlier, he posted a selfie with her before co-hosting the American Rescue Dog Show on Hallmark Channel, revealing that her favorite spot to curl up was “on a pile of clean towels.”

In 2017, he shared a photo of Dixie relaxing on the beach, and in 2016, he captured her patiently sitting on a boat next to MB, who was dressed as a mermaid.

In addition to Brown’s upcoming romance movie, he’ll host a new reality series on Hallmark+ during the holiday season, called “Ready! Set! Glow!”