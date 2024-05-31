Mom of Hallmark’s Mamie Laverock Says Her Body is ‘Shattered’ & Blames Hospital

The mother of Hallmark Channel‘s Mamie Laverock has just provided two in-depth updates on her 19-year-old daughter’s condition after the actress “fell five stories” from a hospital balcony on May 26, 2024.

Hoping to squelch widespread speculation about how and why the “When Calls The Heart” actress fell, Nicole Rockmann told the Los Angeles Times on May 30 that the incident was not “intended” and that “there will be accountability.”

Laverock’s family initially provided a brief update on her condition via their GoFundMe page on May 30, which said that the teen, who was placed on life support after the fall, had made it through her “big surgeries” and that doctors said she was “doing well.” That update was deleted hours later.

On May 31, Rockmann posted a more in-depth update, clarifying that though Laverock has opened her eyes, she is “enduring tremendous pain” and said that her daughter’s “body has been shattered,” requiring multiple life-saving surgeries.

Mamie Laverock’s Family Plans to File Lawsuit Against Hospital

Before sustaining “life-threatening injuries” from her fall, Laverock had been undergoing “intensive treatment” at St. John’s Hospital in Vancouver since experiencing a “medical emergency” on May 11, according to the GoFundMe page. The campaign was initially set up to raise money to help her parents visit her daily at the hospital, where they said she could be staying for up to a month.

Two weeks later, on May 27, her mom and stepdad, Rob Compton, wrote an update on the page, revealing that the day before, Laverock had been ” escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories.”

The update continued, “She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support.”

Since news broke about the incident, social media has been abuzz with theories about what may have happened. On an Instagram post from “When Calls The Heart” star Johannah Newmarch, who plays Laverock’s mom on the show, and posts by Hallmark about the incident, many fans speculated that the fall was a suicide attempt.

One person wrote, “What I don’t understand is why her family doesn’t admit that she tried to take her own life by jumping off the balcony?”

Aware of the growing speculation, Rockmann spoke to the Los Angeles Times on May 30, hoping to put such assumptions to rest. She told the newspaper that her daughter “remained on life support,” but said she was no longer on a ventilator and had opened her eyes. Though she told the LA Times she was still at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, Rockmann later updated the GoFundMe page to say that she misspoke and that Laverock “is no longer at St. Paul’s.”

“This is an absolute miracle and there will be accountability,” Rockmann told the LA Times, blaming the hospital for the incident and saying Laverock’s fall was not “intended” nor a suicide attempt.

Vowing to take legal action against St. Paul’s, Rockmann said, “We have a case. All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she’s alive and that she’s fighting and that she’s strong. It’s unbelievable that she’s with us.”

The LA Times reported that Ann Gibbon, a spokesperson for Providence Health Care, which operates St. Paul’s Hospital, confirmed that “an incident happened” there, but couldn’t go into specifics due patient privacy rules.

“In cases related to patient safety, an internal critical incident review is conducted to determine exactly what happened and to make recommendations for improved patient safety,” Gibbon told the paper. “Our hearts go out to the patient, family, and all affected by this event, and we offer our best wishes for a full recovery.”

Mamie Laverock’s Mom Says She Continues to Require Surgeries

On May 31, Rockmann updated the GoFundMe page, which has raised nearly $34,000 (46,143 CAD), with an update on Laverock’s condition.

“I wanted to speak yesterday on the speculations,” she began, explaining her decision to talk to the LA Times.

She then continued, “Focusing now on Mamie’s surgery today. Her body has been shattered. She has undergone two 11 hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three hour surgery and another surgery today. We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26.”

Given that the family’s since-deleted update that stated Laverock was “doing well” prompted some to think the teen had recovered, Rockmann explained what they meant.

“Mamie is ‘ doing well’ comparatively to when she arrived,” she wrote. “Doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries. She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up. We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story. Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday.”

Though previous updates had been signed by “Nicole and Rob Compton,” the signature on the updates about Laverock has been changed to “Nicole Rockmann, John Laverock, Rob Compton and her family.”

Mamie Laverock is best known for her award-winning role as Rosaleen Sullivan on Hallmark Channel’s hit series “When Calls The Heart.” She portrayed the daughter of Molly Sullivan, played by Newmarch, in the show’s first season in 2014 and returned as a young adult in 2023 for season 10. Her other credits, per IMDb, include Hallmark’s 2018 movie “Wedding of Dreams,” Lifetime’s “Spotlight on Christmas” in 2020, and two episodes of Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”