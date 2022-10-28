What Happened to Lauren (Candace Cameron Bure) in ‘A Cozy Christmas Inn’?

If you’re watching Hallmark’s new movie, “A Cozy Christmas Inn,” then you may have quickly realized that it’s a sequel to “Christmas Under Wraps.” But what happened to Candace Cameron Bure’s character, Lauren, and why did she and Andy break up? Here’s everything you need to know.

This article has minor spoilers for “A Cozy Christmas Inn,” only in terms of Bure’s character.

‘A Cozy Christmas Inn’ Is the Sequel to ‘Christmas Under Wraps’

Hybrid Productions confirmed with Heavy that “A Cozy Christmas Inn” is the official sequel to “Christmas Under Wraps.” Hallmark hasn’t officially advertised the movie as the sequel, but the movie quickly reveals that many of the main characters are the same, including Andy, his parents, and even the diner owner. Of course, there are new characters too, and quite a few changes have taken place over the years.

Interestingly, as of this year “Christmas Under Wraps” is still the “most watched Hallmark Christmas special ever,” according to Variety. The movie premiered in 2014 and had nearly six million viewers on its premiere night alone, Variety shared.

There have been quite a few hints that “A Cozy Christmas Inn” was a sequel, even before it was officially confirmed. IMDb’s listing refers to the movie as having an alternate title of “Christmas Under Wraps 2: Holliday Inn Love.”

Back in mid-December, David O’Donnell (Andy) shared a video and other social media posts from Utah, likely while he was filming the movie. When he posted about being in Utah on December 9, one person replied, “How come you’re never in Hallmark Movies anymore? Watching Christmas Under Wraps again and you’re one of my favorites!❤️😍👏.” He wrote back, “patience my friend 😘.”

What Happened to Lauren, Bure’s Character?

Christmas Under Wraps | Trailer 2014 | Candace Cameron Bure, David O'Donnell, Brian Doyle Murray CAST: Candace Cameron Bure, David O'Donnell, Brian Doyle-Murray, Robert Pine DIRECTOR: Peter Sullivan 2018-01-31T03:19:12Z

So what happened to Lauren, Bure’s character in the first movie? In the first movie, she had decided to stay in Garland, Alaska, running the Garland Hospital. She had even given up the chance at a big fellowship in Boston so she could date Andy.

We’re quickly told that she’s now gone. She moved to San Francisco for a big fellowship after deciding that life in a small-town long-term really wasn’t the right choice for her.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Hallmark hasn’t given a happily ever after to couples who ended up together at the end of a movie, but it’s still really rare. Last year when “The Nine Kittens of Christmas” premiered, we learned that the main characters had broken up sometime after “The Nine Lives of Christmas” ended. Luckily, in that sequel, the main characters had a chance to get back together and find their happily ever after.

In the case of “A Cozy Christmas Inn,” however, it simply wouldn’t be possible since Bure is now working with Great American Family rather than Hallmark.

In an interview with Variety, Bure revealed that her contract with Hallmark was expiring when Great American Media was starting. She said: “And as every business person knows, you’ve got to do what’s right for contracts. It didn’t work out with Hallmark and so we started talking to Bill [Abbott].”

She revealed that her contract doesn’t include a set number of movies per year that she stars in, but it does involve her serving in an executive role off-camera too.

