What’s Replacing ‘Home & Family’ on Hallmark After the Show’s Cancelation?

The last episode of “Home & Family” aired on The Hallmark Channel on Wednesday, August 4. But now that the daytime show is officially over, what is going to be taking its place? Here’s what we know so far.

Reruns of ‘The Golden Girls’ Are Scheduled to Air During the Show’s Time Slot

Crown Media and The Hallmark Channel have not made any statements about plans to replace “Home & Family” with another series. The daytime series was only airing three days a week at 10 a.m. Eastern, Monday-Wednesday, when it was canceled. In its last week, after the episode aired it was followed by reruns of “The Middle” and “Reba” until 4 p.m. Eastern, when three encores of Hallmark movies aired back-to-back.

Heavy checked The Hallmark Channel’s schedule posted on its website to see what shows will be airing during the “Home & Family” timeslot in the coming weeks. So far, the schedule is the same for each week. In the time slot when “Home & Family” was previously airing, The Hallmark Channel now has two reruns of “The Golden Girls” on the schedule on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. The channel still has encores of Hallmark movies scheduled to air back-to-back in the late afternoons and evenings during the week.

The Show’s Future Already Looked Precarious Before It Was Canceled

In March, Variety first reported the news that “Home & Family” was going to be canceled. Prior to that, the show’s future already seemed precarious. The show had been on a long hiatus due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles. In January, the show’s official Facebook page answered fans’ questions, sharing that they had to temporarily suspend production in order to comply with SAG/AFTRA.

At the time, “The Home & Family” page had told one fan: “Thank you for asking about Home & Family. We’ve temporarily suspended production of the show, in compliance with SAG/AFTRA, while we continue to monitor the health situation in LA. We’ll keep you updated, and in the meantime, continue to share great recipes, crafts, and more right here!”

Back then, Hallmark was airing movies in the show’s time slot, but this later changed. Now the channel will be airing reruns of “The Golden Girls” in the canceled show’s timeslot.

After a long hiatus because of the pandemic, “Home & Family” announced on March 8 that the series was returning.

But even at that time, the future seemed uncertain. Instead of returning to a full schedule, they announced the show was returning on April 5 for a new one-hour format airing only three days a week, Monday-Wednesday. Production was scheduled to begin on March 29.

A spokesperson for the Crown Media Family Network told Deadline at the time: “This change tightens the show, allowing us to created more in-depth segments and interviews.”

The new format didn’t last long. On March 23, just a few weeks after announcing that the show was returning, Crown Media announced that the daytime series was canceled.

The network said in a statement to Variety in March:

The ninth and current season of ‘Home & Family’ will be the series’ last. For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining and decorating segments. We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew — led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison — for their creativity, hard work and dedication. Our audience can look forward to more of the topical segments they know and love when the show returns on Monday, April 5 with a new one-hour, three-day-a-week format. The program’s final episode airs Wednesday, August 4th.

The Hallmark Channel did not give a reason for the show’s cancelation.

Interestingly, the series has been canceled once before. Variety reported that the series premiered on April 1, 1996, as “The Home and Family Show.” It aired on The Family Channel for two years. Then it was canceled, and later returned to The Hallmark Channel in October 2012 when the series was revived.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s August 2021 Lineup of New Movies