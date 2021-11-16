Ryan Paevey Has One Thing He’d Like to Change About ‘Coyote Creek Christmas’

Ryan Paevey starred in the hugely popular “Coyote Creek Christmas” movie on the Hallmark Channel. He starred in the movie opposite Janel Parrish. Paevey loved being in the movie, but would change one thing about it if he could.

Paevey Wishes He Had more Scenes Doing ‘Dad Stuff’

In an interview with Fansided, Paevey said that he wished he had more scenes of his character involved in activities with his son.

He said: “The unique feature was that I got to be a dad in this one, which was kind of cool. I wish we’d gotten to do a little more of the dad stuff but it’s more of a romance than a single-family drama. But it was cool and it was unique. It was the first time I’ve ever gotten to do that in my career.”

He added that Azriel Dalman, who played his son, was great to work with.

“…The kid they hired, Azriel, he’s great,” he told Fansided. “He’s like a savant, like a 40-year-old man trapped in a nine-year-old’s body. He was a blast. We had a great time almost the entire time I was in Canada. … We went to the movies together, hung out a bunch. It was cool.”

He said he was Dalman’s Pokemon consultant and they went to the movies and the arcade together a lot.

He added that he was glad to see Hallmark representing so many different types of families and family dynamics in its movies. He didn’t have a traditional family, he said, because his parents divorced when he was young.

“I lived with two single parents, really,” he said. “Obviously there was some collaboration there, but you know when I was at Mom’s house, I was at Mom’s house. And that was that. And when I was at Dad’s house, I was at Dad’s house. … They both felt like very unique situations, but I still had great birthdays, great Christmases, and stuff like that. It was fine. But that was my reality.”

‘Coyote Creek Christmas’ Had More Than 2.3 Million Live Viewers

“Coyote Creek Christmas” is one of Hallmark’s top-performing movies in terms of live viewers during the premiere. The Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw, using statistics from ShowbuzzDaily, compiled the ratings for Hallmark’s Christmas movies as of November 9, and noted that “Coyote Creek Christmas” ranked at number 6 in Hallmark movies for the year so far.

On Saturday, NEXT STOP CHRISTMAS nabbed the best numbers of the holiday season so far, with 2.785 million viewers and a quite good .31 in the demo, to finish 6th on the day as the highest non-football offering. (Top scripted.) That's the second-best total this year for Hallmark. pic.twitter.com/jIQnQ9rQkc — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) November 9, 2021

“Coyote Creek Christmas” had 2.35 million viewers, compared to “It Was Always You” at 2.51 million. The movie “Next Stop, Christmas” hit the number two spot at 2.79 million. The biggest movie so far this year on Hallmark is “Taking a Shot at Love” at 2.99 million viewers.

As of November 16, that had changed slightly. “Coyote Creek Christmas” dropped to number 8 and “My Christmas Family Tree” has now hit more than 3 million viewers.

On Saturday, Hallmark once again top, non-football program of the day, with MY CHRISTMAS FAMILY TREE finishing 6th overall. Becoming first movie of the year to break 3 million viewer mark with 3.27 mill total and a very good .36 in the demo. Currently, most-watched movie of 2021 pic.twitter.com/7fpVYhMGV4 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) November 16, 2021

These numbers are live viewing numbers only and do not include Live+2, Live+3, or any other delayed views after the premiere.

Among the Hallmark Mystery movies, “A Mrs. Miracle Christmas” placed fourth for that channel at 1.53 million viewers (as of November 9) and 57th overall for Hallmark movies.

