‘When Calls the Heart’ Cast Mourn Death of One of Their Own

The cast and crew of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” recently lost one of their own. Cast members have been sharing their thoughts and tributes on social media to the crew member who recently died.

Erin Krakow Said Jo Kinchella Was a ‘Cherished Member’ of Their Family

Erin Krakow (Elizabeth on “When Calls the Heart”) shared on Instagram that Jo Kinchella was a cherished member of their show’s family. She said that she and Pascale Hutton (Rosemary) were able to visit with Kinchella in her last days before she died.

Krakow wrote:

Sad news today. We lost another cherished member of the @wcth_tv family, Jo Kinchella. Jo was a friend to all and a very talented makeup artist. She was soulful and silly and cared deeply for her family and film-family. I am so grateful @phutton & I had the opportunity to visit with Jo in her final days. Even then, she was making us laugh and reminiscing about the good old days. Hold your loved ones close. Tell them you love them. 🌻

Danica McKellar replied, “I miss her. 💔”

Hutton replied: “So grateful for our times with her. She will always be a part of the WCTH family❤️”

A friend of Kinchella’s wrote: “I’m sure that meant so very much to Jojo. Our friendship started because of WCTH and only grew from there. Will miss her ❤️”

Andrea Brooks (Faith) shared the same photo on her Instagram story and wrote, “Rest in peace dear Jo.”

In 2017, Krakow wrote about Kinchella: “Anyone who knows Jo is better for it. She has such a kind heart and the most selfless attitude. We adore her and are so grateful for her.”

Hallmark actors had been supporting her for some time. In 2017, Krakow tweeted about Kinchella needing extra prayers, and Brooks posted a medical fund page to help support their makeup artist friend.

The makeup on @HuttonPascale was so stunning!! My boss jo kinchella is so talented 😍🙌🏻❤💄#hearties #whencallstheheart — Denean Dale (@deneandale) March 6, 2017

Kinchella was a talented makeup artist and well-loved by the cast and crew.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Cast Also Mourned the Death of a Fellow Cast Member in April 2020

She’s not the first member of the cast and crew that has been lost. In April 2020, just a little over a year ago, Logan Williams died at the age of 16 following an accidental fentanyl overdose, ET Online reported. He was an actor known for his role on “The Flash” and “When Calls the Heart” and was just a few days away from turning 17.

At the time, Krakow posted a message about how heartbroken she felt over his death. She wrote: “Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Logan Williams who played Miles Montgomery in several seasons of @wcth_tv. Logan was a beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man. He could always make us laugh. He was just shy of 17 and had what I’m sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him. I hope you’ll join me in sending virtual love & support to Logan’s family & friends during this very painful time. 💔 #Hearties”

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 variant details, cases, and vaccine updates