Will ‘When Calls the Heart’ Have Christmas Sneak Peeks? Erin Krakow’s Response

Erin Krakow hosted a Q&A on Twitter, where she answered fan questions with GIF replies and short tweets. One of the fans asked if “When Calls the Heart” would be hosting a season 10 sneak peek on Hallmark over Christmas again this year.

Krakow Said ‘It Possible’ a Sneak Peek Event Might Happen

Krakow, who portrays Elizabeth on “When Calls the Heart,” answered a fan who asked: “What are the chances of sneak peeks of season 10 during Christmas this year?”

Krakow replied: “That would be so fun! We’re still in post production but I bet it’s possible. I’d recommend asking @hallmarkchannel 😊 #AskErin”

Last year, Hallmark hosted a special sneak peek event for season 9 that took place over Christmas. Over the weekend, fans got to see sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments from season 9 while the movies were playing.

The event wasn’t announced until shortly before Christmas, so Hallmark still has time to announce something this year and still be within the same time frame. The event started on Christmas Eve and lasted throughout the weekend.

The ad for the event in 2021 shared: “This Christmas weekend join us for a marathon of all the 2021 Christmas movies. We’ll be here all weekend from the set of the brand new season of ‘When Calls the Heart.’ We’re bringing a sleigh full of never-before-seen sneak peeks and special behind-the-scenes moments. It’s an entire weekend of holiday surprises…”

Of course, fans are hoping for the same thing again this year.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 Is Starting Later This Year

The new season of “When Calls the Heart” is starting later than normal this year.

In a Hallmark Media panel for the Television Critics Association (TCA) on August 10, Hallmark executives shared interesting news about upcoming projects. They also commented on the return of Hallmark’s hit series, “When Calls the Heart.”

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Hallmark Media Exec VP President of Programming, said “When Calls the Heart” would be returning in the middle of 2023, Deadline reported.

Mid-2023 would imply the show returning in the summer, perhaps sometime around June. This is later than the series typically returns for its new seasons. Most of the seasons returned in February, with last season’s premiere slightly delayed to early March. But even March would likely still be referred to as “early 2023” rather than “mid-2023.”

On November 15, Jack Wagner shared a video celebrating the wrap of season 10. Kevin McGarry appeared in the video with him, dressed as Nathan. Hollywood North Buzz revealed in June that “When Calls the Heart” would finish filming on November 16, 2022. The timing is similar to season 9, which wrapped filming around November 10, 2021. So the new season isn’t delayed because of production dates.

Most likely, it’s because Hallmark is premiering a new series on January 15 called “The Way Home.” Depending on how long the show’s first season is, the premiere date could very well interfere with a regular “When Calls the Heart” season premiere in February or March.

Hallmark’s synopsis for “The Way Home” reads:

The Way Home is a family drama following the lives of three generations of women – Kat Landry (Chyler Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (Andie MacDowell), who are all strong, willful and independent. More than 20 years prior, life changing events prompted Kat to move away from her small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven and she remains estranged from Del to this day. Alice has never met her grandmother and is unaware of the reasons for their fractured family. With Kat’s marriage coming to an end and having just been laid off from her job, she decides to return home after receiving an unexpected letter from Del urging her to come back. Although Alice is none-too-thrilled, Kat and her daughter arrive at her family’s farm, though the reunion isn’t what Kat had envisioned. As the three generations of women slowly work on finding their footing as a family, they embark on an enlightening – and surprising – journey none of them could have imagined as they learn how to find their way back to each other.

