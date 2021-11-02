‘When Calls the Heart’ Creator Calls Out Fans for Divisiveness

Hallmark fans were divided about the news that the “When Calls the Heart” spinoff, “When Hope Calls,” was moving to a different network for season 2 and bringing Lori Loughlin back to the “Hearties” universe. Brian Bird, who is executive producing both series, called out fans for being divisive in a series of social media posts.

He Said Fans Can ‘End Their Divisiveness Any Hour of Any Day’

Both “When Calls the Heart” and “When Hope Calls” have been experiencing division from fans in the past year. First, fans had divided firmly into Team Lucas and Team Nathan groups while watching “When Calls the Heart,” and when Elizabeth finally made her choice at the end of season 8, part of the fan base threatened to quit watching the show. At the time, Bird (who is co-creator of both shows) explained in detail why Elizabeth made the choice she did. He said he knew the choice was riskier, but it was the best choice for the show’s future.

After it was announced that “When Hope Calls” was moving from Hallmark to GAC Family and Lori Loughlin would be joining the cast, some fans were upset about that news too.

Bird finally addressed fans of both shows on Twitter.

To be honest… the fans can end their divisiveness any hour of any day. They don't need the show to do anything to get them there. We each have a choice for how we'd like to live. None of us should ever choose to remain powerless victims of external circumstances. Just my IMHO. https://t.co/zfyNyp0QNC — Brian Bird (@brbird) October 5, 2021

He wrote: “To be honest… the fans can end their divisiveness any hour of any day. They don’t need the show to do anything to get them there. We each have a choice for how we’d like to live. None of us should ever choose to remain powerless victims of external circumstances. Just my IMHO.”

He wrote his message in response to a fan saying that “When Calls the Heart” should end with Jack returning from the dead and this would be the best way to end “divisiveness in the fanbase.”

It’s not the first time he’s called out fans angry about Elizabeth’s storyline. In April, he wrote to one fan who was on Team Nathan: “No one’s degrading or silencing anyone & we listen to our fans more than any other TV show. Truth is, you just don’t like the choices, which is your right. But unless your polling service is better than mine, I guarantee MOST #Hearties love the show more than ever right now.”

He Said that the Two Shows Will Still Occupy the Same Universe Despite Being on Different Networks

Despite “When Hope Calls” moving to GAC Family, Bird will still be leading both season 2 of the new series and season 9 of “When Calls the Heart” on the Hallmark Channel. In a tweet he wrote, “Hope Valley and Brookfield. Both from the heart and soul of author Janette Oke. So… two towns… two shows… and one #Hearties Nation. (That’s how this Heartie is going to roll).”

Hope Valley and Brookfield. Both from the heart and soul of author Janette Oke. So… two towns… two shows… and one #Hearties Nation. (That's how this Heartie is going to roll) pic.twitter.com/DxOqbEvzzy — Brian Bird (@brbird) October 10, 2021

He followed up with this post by writing that he’s asking viewers to watch both shows and get over any unhappiness they may have about one or the other.

I’m encouraging viewers get past their unhappiness and watch both shows because the culture needs more faith & family content like this, not less. And #hearties will realize just how much they took them for granted when they are no longer there. https://t.co/wrt6RoO2Nd — Brian Bird (@brbird) October 14, 2021

He wrote: “I’m encouraging viewers get past their unhappiness and watch both shows because the culture needs more faith & family content like this, not less. And #hearties will realize just how much they took them for granted when they are no longer there.”

When one person wrote that Crown Media had made it clear they would not be working with Loughlin, Bird replied: “Just so you know, the producers, creators and production companies control and make both shows. They now just happen to be on different networks… but all that matters is two shows… one #Hearties nation.”

Bird also responded to comments about his post in a public Facebook group.

To one fan’s concerns, he asked if it really mattered which network fans watched their favorite shows on.

“My answer,” he wrote, “Two towns, both from the same mind of Janette Oke… two shows, both from the same creative teams… one Hearties Nation.”

He continued, writing that fans have a choice of how they respond. “They are not puppets,” he pointed out. Bird went on to say that the creators do know what’s best for the show, and it may not always be something that Hearties prefer.

“But we always have to keep the big picture in mind and do what’s best for the longevity of the show,” he wrote. He asked that fans continue trusting them as they seek to create a show “full of hope, faith and love.”

Bird acknowledged that while they won’t be pleasing everyone, “viewers will find very few other shows on all of TV as uplifting and kind as WCTH and WHC.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies