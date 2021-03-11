‘When Calls the Heart’ Creator Shares Warning for Sunday’s Episode

Brian Bird, creator of When Calls the Heart, has shared a warning with fans about what to expect in this Sunday’s episode, Season 8 Episode 4. Apparently, Hallmark’s new episode is going to be really intense.

This article will have minor spoilers for When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 4 in terms of analyzing a preview for the new episode.

Bird Warns that Fans Will Cry & Need A Lot of Tissues

Bird wrote on Twitter: “#Hearties… you’re going to be doing a lot of this during Episode 804 of @WCTH_TV Sunday night on @hallmarkchannel and @SCHeartHome at 9pm/8c. Trust me… bring several boxes.”

Most fans think this will likely be related to a preview showing that Nathan might have a connection to Jack. If nothing else, the episode is going to bring up a lot of memories about Jack for Elizabeth.

Fans are worried. Some are concerned that Lucas might get hurt this week.

Others are worried about Nathan, saying that he’s already suffered so much on the series.

One fan wrote: “Please don’t hurt Nathan anymore! My heart can’t take it!”

Fans are really getting worried about what’s going to happen.

In the Season 8 Episode 4 Preview, Elizabeth Asks Nathan if He Ever Knew Jack

In Episode 3, another Mountie — Andrew — announced that they’re opening another internal inquiry into the shooting last year that ended with a Mountie dying. They’re going to investigate Nathan’s involvement, and the investigation will take place in Hope Valley.

The preview for Episode 4 indicates that Nathan could have a yet-to-be-revealed connection to Elizabeth’s husband Jack, who died rescuing two Mountie recruits.

In the preview, Elizabeth is shown telling Rosemary: “He was stationed at Fort Clay three years ago.” And Rosemary responds: “Nathan Grant?”

Then Bill is showing telling Nathan: “You must know that Fort Clay was Jack Thornton’s last assignment.”

And finally, we see Elizabeth asking Nathan: “Did you ever meet Jack?”

The preview cuts off before Nathan can answer. But this has left a lot of speculation among fans about what might have happened.

Kevin McGarry (Nathan) told Entertainment Tonight before the new season aired: “It’s unveiled this season why there is awkwardness between the two of them. There has been something that Nathan’s been holding on to that gets revealed. Why there’s been so much distance.”

Could this question about Jack be the source of the “awkwardness”?

Fans Long Speculated a Possible Connection Between Nathan & Jack

Some fans have long speculated that Nathan and Jack might have been connected. In Season 5, viewers learned that Jack led a group of recruits through a mountain during a training assignment. A landslide occurred and he pushed two Mountie recruits out of the way, dying a hero when he sacrificed his life for theirs.

Some fans wondered if Nathan was saved by Jack, but it doesn’t seem likely since he has been a Mountie too long to be a recruit at that time. Others speculated that perhaps Nathan investigated the accident.

In Season 6, Nathan Told Elizabeth that He Never Served with Jack

In Season 6 Episode 4, when Nathan and Elizabeth first met, Nathan clearly told Elizabeth that he had never served with Jack.

“It’s a pleasure to meet you,” he tells her. “I never served with your late husband. But by all accounts, he was…he’s an excellent Mountie.”

If Nathan did know Jack but technically didn’t serve with him, then this would be a lie of omission in many fans’ eyes. However, maybe Nathan is connected to Jack in some other way that doesn’t require actually knowing him in person.

Whatever is going to be revealed, it will lead to a lot of tears among When Calls the Heart viewers.

