‘When Calls the Heart’ Creator & Erin Krakow Comment on Lori Loughlin’s Return

Now that fans know Lori Loughlin is returning to the “When Calls the Heart” universe by joining the spinoff, “When Hope Calls,” people connected with the series are beginning to share their reactions. The show will air on GAC Family rather than Hallmark, and Loughlin is reprising her role as Abigail for the first two episodes. The co-creator of both series, Brian Bird, shared his thoughts about her return, and Erin Krakow (who portrays Elizabeth) shared a post in honor of the news.

Bird Talked About Justice & Mercy

Bird wrote on Facebook: “Justice and mercy are two sides of a coin called grace. So this happened today.”

In answer to a fan’s question about how he felt, Bird clarified his feelings on Facebook, writing: “Nothing neutral about my comment and zero reservations. I’m a grace guy. I’m all in.”

When a fan asked Bird if she ever apologized for what happened, Bird wrote: “You did miss it. The day she received her sentence, she made a very heartfelt mea culpa.”

When another fan said it was a big risk for Hallmark, Bird clarified that Loughlin is going to be on the GAC Family network, not Hallmark.

He wrote: “Well, it’s not happening on Hallmark, so take another look at the article, but based on the comments of a large majority of people, there is a tone of forgiveness and second chances I have seen all day. I personally don’t want to live in a world where people are defined for the rest of their lives by their mistakes.”

When a fan said that Loughlin had lost her respect and won’t watch anything that Loughlin is in, Bird reiterated the need for grace and forgiveness. He wrote, “orry you feel that way, and hope you find some other content that feeds your soul like both WCTH and WHC do for millions of people. The world definitely needs more grace and forgiveness or we are all in trouble.”

On Facebook, one fan replied: “Please bring her back to When Calls the Heart too. She belongs at Abigail’s Cafe and with Henry.”

Another fan wrote: “Amen. We ALL need grace and mercy at one time or other in our lives. She plays such a valuable part in our favorite story world and I am so excited to see her return. Can’t wait!!!!!”

Rhys Johnson wrote: “Lori was always so lovely to work with . I have fond memories of working with her on When Calls The Heart also on one or two of her murder mysteries, give her my love please thanks mate.”

Erin Krakow Shared a Happy Photo with Loughlin

Erin Krakow shared a happy photo with Loughlin. She’s been very vocal about her desire for Loughlin to return to “When Calls the Heart.” And while that’s not happening, Loughlin is going to star on the spinoff series.

Loughlin simply wrote: “💕.”

Candace Cameron Bure replied: “Yay yay yay!!!!!!!”

Danica McKellar and Holly Robinson Peete both responded with a series of heart emojis of their own.

