‘When Calls the Heart’ Creator Shares Ominous Warning About Season 8 Episode 8

Brian Bird, creator of Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart, shared a dire warning for fans about the way the upcoming episode is going to end. The show is known for its cliffhangers and unexpected revelations, but apparently, Season 8 Episode 8 is going to be one of the most intense endings yet.

Bird Warns This Is the Most Dramatic Ending Since Season 5

Bird took to Facebook and Twitter to warn fans that this Sunday’s episode ending is going to measure up to one of the most intense endings in Season 5.

On Twitter he wrote: “Um #Hearties… all and I can is… Sunday’s episode of #WhenCallstheHeart on @Hallmarkchannel and @SCHeartHome may contain the most dramatic sequence since… Season 5.”

In an official When Calls the Heart Facebook group, he elaborated a little more with a clearer message, saying that he was talking about a final sequence specifically.

He wrote: “Um… #Hearties… all and I can is… this Sunday’s episode of When Calls the Heart may contain the most dramatic final sequence since… Season 5.”

Of course, fans immediately began analyzing what final sequence (or dramatic sequence) from Season 5 he might have been talking about. And they were left with two possibilities.

One is the moment when Elizabeth learned that Jack had died. The other was when she realized she was pregnant with Jack’s baby.

Elizabeth learned that Jack died at the very end of the second-to-last episode of Season 5. It was absolutely gut-wrenching. She thought she saw Jack when a Mountie was approaching at night, but it wasn’t Jack. Instead, this was the Mountie who was sent to tell her that Jack died. When she learned, she fell to the ground screaming Jack’s name. It was awful.

The final episode of Season 5, which aired a few weeks later, involved Elizabeth dealing with the fallout of Jack’s death, his funeral, and reading the letter he left behind for her in case he died. We also learned how he had died. Jack led a group of recruits through a mountain during a training assignment, when a landslide happened. He died a hero, pushing two men out of the way and sacrificing his life in order to save theirs. Throughout the Season 5 finale, fans saw flashbacks of Jack, along with a letter where Jack told Elizabeth that he would always be watching over her in spirit, but asked her to open her heart to love again one day.

The entire episode was so hard to watch.

At the end of the episode, Elizabeth felt nauseated from the smell of coffee, and realized that she was pregnant with Jack’s baby.

Fans Aren’t Sure How to Interpret Bird’s Warning

Understandably, when Bird says the final sequence for this Sunday’s episode is the most dramatic since Season 5, it stirs up a lot of feelings and fears for fans. Is he talking about how Elizabeth was so heartbroken when Jack died? Will fans be put through those feelings again? Or is he talking about the hope Elizabeth felt when she learned she was pregnant?

One fan wrote: “…if the season 5 finale sequence being referred to here is the one I think it is then I dunno … I can take drama but no heartache please and thank you!!! “

Other fans aren’t concerned at all, they’re just excited.

Other fans joked that this was “Papa Heartie” stirring the pot again and creating drama. One fan wrote on Facebook: “Papa Heartie is at it again…. stirring the pot !!!”

Here’s the preview for this Sunday:

We know from the preview that it looks like Nathan will talk to Elizabeth more about his time at Fort Clay. But it’s not clear what they’ll talk about, or how in-depth the episode will actually get into what might connect Nathan and Jack (if anything.)

