‘When Calls the Heart’ Fans Debate If Lucas Is Proposing to Elizabeth in New Trailer

A new trailer for season 9 of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” has recently been released, and fans are debating whether or not Lucas is actually proposing to Elizabeth in the video. Although he’s holding a ring box, some fans think that likely something else is happening entirely in the scene.

The Trailer Shows Lucas Handing a Ring Box to a Shocked Elizabeth, Among Many Other Cozy Scenes

You can watch the trailer, which Hallmark posted to YouTube on Valentine’s Day, here or embedded below. The trailer includes a number of cozy, happy scenes among new or potential couples on the show.





The trailer shows a lot of sweet moments between different characters, including an unexpected scene where Lucas is shown handing what appears to be a ring box to a very surprised Elizabeth.

The trailer begins by showing Lucas and Elizabeth in a different scene sitting side-by-side, watching the stars. The two seem very comfortable and happy together.

Some fans pointed out that this scene appears to be on the balcony of the Queen of Hearts.

Looks like this scene between Lucas and Elizabeth takes place up on the balcony of the Queen of Hearts. Less chance of them being interrupted while star gazing.🥰💖⭐️#Hearties #LucaBeth #S9WillBeDivine pic.twitter.com/TEDZ09lm0l — Lis M. (@LisM2019) February 15, 2022

We see brief scenes with Lee and Rosemary and Minnie and Joseph next.

Then there’s a cute scene at Elizabeth’s school where we see Lucas showing off his skills with a baseball, while she appears quite impressed.

Is Nathan Wearing a Sling When He Asks Mei Sou to Dinner?

Next is a moment where Nathan is asking Mei Sou out on a date, and she appears pretty happy about the invitation. Does Nathan look like he might be wearing a sling in that photo when he’s asking her out?

Then we see them smiling at each other, possibly over dinner.

Fans Hope Rosemary & Lee Are Pregnant or Adopting

Lee is shown chatting with Rosemary after working on something outside. Maybe he had to find a horse who escaped? Or he went into the mines, since we saw Henry visiting them in a different preview.

“You know you love me,” he tells her.

Then there’s a scene where Elizabeth is excitedly hugging Rosemary. Some fans are hoping that Rosemary is pregnant, since Elizabeth is so excited that she’s almost crying.

One YouTube one person commented about this scene, writing: “Hopefully, Rosemary and Lee will be adopting/having a child.”

Another person on YouTube wrote, “I’m 95% sure Rosie is gonna have a baby!”

Many Hearties Don’t Think Lucas Is Proposing Quite Yet

And then one of the scenes fans can’t quit talking about is when Lucas tells Elizabeth, “You are my adventure.” She seems relieved by his statement. Could this be hinting at the conflict that the new season synopsis told us to expect?

“You are my passion,” he continues.

And that’s when we get the scene where he’s giving her a ring box.

Although the trailer is clearly trying to lead us to believe Lucas is proposing, some Hearties fans are not convinced. They think a romantic like Lucas would be doing something much bigger if he was proposing to the love of his life. Fans are also divided on whether Lucas will propose in season 9 or if the show might wait until season 10.

On Twitter, Lis M. wrote that they hope we’ll get a proposal in season 9, adding: “Jack proposed & then was gone. I don’t want Lucas to propose and then have to wait 9 months for the story to continue.”

I truly hope that we get a proposal in S9, preferably sooner rather than later so we can get to enjoy it. Jack proposed & then was gone. I don't want Lucas to propose and then have to wait 9 months for the story to continue. #LucaBeth #Hearties #S9WillBeDivine https://t.co/zD4JJxFeyM — Lis M. (@LisM2019) February 11, 2022

Raquel Sousa tweeted that she thinks Lucas would have a more elaborate proposal.

Am I the only one who thinks Lucas would never ask Elizabeth to marry him like that? He's so romantic probably would prepare something romantic. Well I'm thrilled with this scene anyway 🤧 #lucabeth #hearties #whencallstheheart pic.twitter.com/uOD2dyiV01 — ᱬ raquel sousa (@araujosousa_ra) February 11, 2022

Sousa wrote, “Am I the only one who thinks Lucas would never ask Elizabeth to marry him like that? He’s so romantic probably would prepare something romantic. Well I’m thrilled with this scene anyway.”

HeartieHallmarkie had another guess: “But that’s what makes this so interesting. A grand gesture would be so predictable but his plans being changed because she found it and him improvising it might be even better.”

Yeah everything about this scene screams "fake out". I DO think her reaction in the moment will be the impetus for engagement and marriage to finally be on the table for them though. At least, I really hope it will be. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Jcr79i5ubT — livinglavidalucabeth (@vivalalucabeth) February 11, 2022

Then @VivaLaLucabeth wrote, “Yeah everything about this scene screams ‘fake out’. I DO think her reaction in the moment will be the impetus for engagement and marriage to finally be on the table for them though. At least, I really hope it will be. 🙏”

Lis M. added in another tweet, “I believe at this point in her life, being a widow and a single mother, E would not agree to enter a courtship without having a pretty good idea that it will end in marriage – which means a proposal at some point. The timing may be a surprise but not the proposal itself.”

If they are trying to build buzz for S9 – which they no doubt are – then yes I could see them teasing a proposal this early. And I honestly don't need a super fancy, ultra-romantic proposal. That describes L on a daily basis with regards to E. I just want a proposal & engagement. pic.twitter.com/FtBg5tjY0h — Lis M. (@LisM2019) February 13, 2022

Lis M. added that since Lucas is a big gesture type of person normally, Elizabeth might not necessarily need a big gesture for her proposal.

No I think his planned something more romantic but if she accidentally found it in his pocket he would seize the moment…after all L loves E unconditionally.. — Linda Walker (@LindaWa61187287) February 13, 2022

Linda Walker commented that she thinks Lucas would always go for a bigger romantic gesture, but if Elizabeth accidentally found the ring then he might seize the moment for an impromptu proposal.

What do you think?

