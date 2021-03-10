Is ‘When Calls the Heart’ Setting Up a Lucas & Fiona Pairing?

Fans are getting a little suspicious about some recent scenes on Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart involving Lucas and Fiona. While Lucas is still very much pursuing Elizabeth, some fans are wondering if he might actually be a better fit for Fiona.

Lucas Had Several Close Scenes with Fiona on Season 8 Episode 3

In Season 8 Episode 3 of When Calls the Heart, Lucas and Fiona had two telling scenes that might slowly be building a connection between the two characters.

In the episode, Fiona gave Lucas a beard trim, and she suggested he shave the whole thing off, adding, “I’m just the gal to do it.” Some people think it was a little bit of flirting, but other viewers believe she really was just enthusiastically promoting her business. (I lean toward the latter opinion, personally. I think she was just glad to have a willing customer!)

Lucas also paid Fiona more than he owes her, and Fiona commented about how nice Lucas was.

Then when Lucas’ well exploded, Fiona rolled up her sleeves and got right to work with the men, helping to save his livelihood. At first, she was dissuaded from going, but she wasn’t about to let that stop her. There was a need for more people to help and stop the fire from getting worse, and Fiona was right there with the men, ready to do whatever it took.

As a result, many fans have pitched Fiona and Lucas as a great couple. Some may hope that it would help clear the way for Elizabeth and Nathan if Lucas found a better match. But others think When Calls the Heart is genuinely dropping hints about a future couple.

Some people even point to the card scene from a previous season when Lucas was new in town. However, Lucas almost seemed to be flirting more with Clara in that scene rather than Fiona. Still, they did have some chemistry. You can watch a video of that scene below.

WCTH | The New MountieWhen Calls The Heart S6E4 I don't own anything, all rights belong to the creators of When Calls The Heart and Hallmark Channel. 2019-05-10T23:12:40Z

One fan wrote on Twitter that they think Lucas had a more positive introduction when he first met Fiona versus Elizabeth:

Interesting observations:

⭐ Compare S6 Lucas' introduction to Fiona vs. Lucas' introduction to Elizabeth. Much more positive introduction for Fiona

⭐ Fiona rushes out to help Lucas after S8E3 explosion. Won't take no for an answer to help Lucas#Hearties https://t.co/mb54PWJmnj — Rebecca (@a_pins_fee) March 9, 2021

Here’s a look at what some fans have been tweeting about Lucas and Fiona.

Yes Fiona and Lucas… now that is a match made in heaven!!! #Hearties — Kelly (@ahallmarklife) March 8, 2021

Some fans are now calling them #Lucona. Others say that because they were looking into a mirror and seeing themselves together in Season 8 Episode 3, it might have been a sign.

I think scenes with mirrors are significant. They're both looking into the mirror together here and I think that matters. It's a barber shop, yes, but it will be interesting to see if Fiona looks into the mirror with anyone else. #Clues #Hearties — Rebecca (@a_pins_fee) March 10, 2021

In fact, quite a few fans began “shipping” the two after the haircut scene.

I’m think Fiona and Lucas would be a great couple 😍 #Hearties https://t.co/v7jZ8t7PfP — Amanda_Gail (@AmandaG74313335) March 8, 2021

Other fans think that this might really be the start of setting the two to be together, but they’re not happy about it.

Some Fans Prefer Fiona with Nathan

Some fans, however, think Fiona and Nathan would make a better match. They say that Fiona’s spunk and energy would be the perfect balance for Nathan’s more reserved nature.

I think Fiona and Nathan would make a good couple. I can see them together more than I can see Elizabeth and Nathan as a couple. #TeamFireandIce #Hearties #LucaBeth https://t.co/E0VmOtiajV — Lis M. (@LisM2019) July 28, 2020

Other fans point out that Nathan isn’t awkward around Fiona like he is around Elizabeth.

Nathan and Fiona would make a cute couple for sure! He isn’t awkward around her. #TeamFireAndIce #TeamNathona #Hearties pic.twitter.com/QZhvnPP92d — Emma F (@emmablairf) May 27, 2020

One fan who disagrees with a Nathan-Fiona pairing put together a video, which you can watch below, debunking the theory. They shared several scenes where the two either didn’t interact at all despite being in the same room, or simply acted like friends rather than having any chemistry.

WCTH Debunk #4 Nathan&FionaSome say they have great chemistry. I don’t see it. They literally had ONE scene were they talk to each other. In a friendly matter, but no chemistry!!! Here’s the proof! ALL of their scenes / shots together!! I might add a part B with direct comparison with Elizabeth All video footage belongs to Hallmark… 2020-08-13T14:58:49Z

Some fans have said that if Fiona ends up with anyone, it should be Hickham.

What do you think?

