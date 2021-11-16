‘When Calls the Heart’ Christmas Movie Not in Hallmark’s 2021 Holiday Schedule

Crown Media has shared an official list of all the Hallmark Christmas movies scheduled for the 2021 holiday season. One movie that was missing from that list is a new “When Calls the Heart” Christmas movie. The movie typically airs on Christmas day. Hallmark hasn’t yet announced its plans for the holiday.

A Christmas Movie for ‘When Calls the Heart’ Was Not on Hallmark’s Holiday Schedule

In an official press release detailing the network’s plans for the holiday, Crown Media did not mention anything about “When Calls the Heart.” The movie was not included as part of Hallmark’s lineup for the 2021 holiday season. Fans also noted that a new “Christmas in Evergreen” movie was also not listed.

The official list goes through December 19, which marks “Tis the Season to be Merry” as premiering on Sunday, December 19. The schedule doesn’t list anything beyond that date. (“Tis the Season to Be Merry” stars Rachael Leigh Cook, Travis Van Winkle, and Karen Malina White. It’s about a woman named Merry who needs a fresh take for her book on relationships, so she heads to Vermont for inspiration. While there, she meets a “charismatic aid worker, Chris.”)

“When Calls the Heart” has a history of airing a new Christmas movie every December 25, except for 2020 because of the pandemic.

The Christmas movies that have aired included “Home for Christmas,” “The Greatest Christmas Blessing” (which introduced characters for the “When Hope Calls” spinoff,) “The Christmas Wishing Tree,” and “When Calls the Heart Christmas.” Between season 2 and season 3, Hallmark aired a New Year’s themed “When Calls the Heart” movie called “New Year’s Wish.”

Hallmark has not yet said what it would be doing for December 25 this year on the network. Last year, when there wasn’t a new movie, the network re-aired the previous year’s “When Calls the Heart” Christmas movie and included a special message for fans about the new season.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Will Have 12 Episodes This Season

Not only did production start today on S9 of #WhenCallstheHeart… but there's more big news: #Hearties can look forward to not 10 new eps… but 12! You spoke loudly in S8 with the best ratings in our history… so your voice has been heard! https://t.co/MqAc2WlxRK — Brian Bird (@brbird) July 21, 2021

In a Twitter post in July, executive producer Brian Bird revealed that season 9 is going to have 12 episodes, just like season 8 did. Most seasons prior to that only had 10 episodes each at the most. For season 8, the series produced an extra two episodes because they didn’t make a Christmas movie. When Bird announced another 12-episode season, many fans wondered if that meant they would be skipping the movie again this year.

In 2020, Bird wrote on Instagram about the lack of a Christmas movie:

#Hearties… you have likely heard by now that the much-hoped-for WCTH Christmas special was not possible to produce this season. We are sad and sorry right along with you, but it just wasn’t in the Christmas cards this season. If there ever was a year when the complicating factors of life would force a change in plans… 2020 is it. I’m sure you can relate. However, the silver lining is 12 EPISODES (instead of 10) in Season 8…

Bird wrote in July when announcing the extra episodes for another season: “Not only did production start today on S9 of #WhenCallstheHeart… but there’s more big news: #Hearties can look forward to not 10 new eps… but 12! You spoke loudly in S8 with the best ratings in our history… so your voice has been heard!”

Filming for season 9 just wrapped in mid-November.

There Will Be a ‘When Hope Calls’ Christmas Special

The spinoff to “When Calls the Heart,” “When Hope Calls,” will have a Christmas special on December 18 on GAC Family. You can learn how to watch GAC Family on TV in Heavy’s story here.

Lori Loughlin will be reviving her role as Abigail for the two-part special, and Daniel Lissing will make an appearance as Jack.

