‘When Calls the Heart’ Showrunner Teases Nathan, Faith & Mei Sou Developments

John Tinker, showrunner for Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart,” recently teased new developments in Nathan’s love life, particularly where it concerns Mei Sou and Faith. He also shared why they’re taking things slowly with Nathan’s storyline.

He Said We Should ‘Watch Faith’ This Season

In an interview with Hearties fans on YouTube, Tinker was asked if Faith disapproved of the growing interest between Mei Sou and Nathan. They noted a scene in a previous episode where Faith looked slightly concerned when seeing Mei Sou and Nathan spending time together. His response was interesting and not quite as straightforward as you might expect.

“We had some ideas in the writer’s room [about] what we wanted to do with Mei and Nathan,” Tinker said, adding that Faith’s reaction was “not dissimilar from how a character or an actual person might respond knowing a little more than Nathan does about Mei and seeing what’s unfolding.”

He added that Faith’s storyline is going to be interesting this season.

“Right now Faith’s unsure how she feels,” he said. “And even Mei and Nathan are a little unsure… But Faith, it’s going to be interesting. Watch Faith this season. Not only Faith and her reaction to this, but as I said earlier… Andrea [Brooks] just does a fantastic job this season and she has a lot to do… It will unfold, it will continue evolving…”

He Said Kevin McGarry Wanted Nathan’s Romantic Future to Unfold Slowly





Unflouted & Uncalloused: John Tinker Recaps S9 Ep. 3 with Heart to Heart Show runner John Tinker shares his thoughts on Nathan's comic bits, on Rosemary & Elizabeth's and Joseph & Minnie's moving scenes, among other moments in Ep. 3, Season 9 of When Calls the Heart. 2022-03-25T17:40:23Z

In a separate “Heart to Heart” interview with Hearties fans on YouTube after Episode 3 aired, Tinker went into more details about Nathan’s future love life, including that Kevin McGarry wanted his character to reenter the world of romance slowly.

“Although our characters can get hurt, their hearts can be flouted or not, we don’t want to flout Kevin’s heart right now,” he said, referring to Nathan, the character that McGarry plays. “That’s what I can say, the mystery about Mei will continue to unfold. Much of what Kevin will be doing this season will involve finding this new relationship with Erin (who portrays Elizabeth) and Lucas and with others around him, including women who may be interested in a very eligible bachelor with a lovely daughter to boot.”

He said that Nathan’s storyline will take longer to unfold this season.

“Nathan’s story going to take a longer time to tell than say the Walden story,” he said. “The Walden story with Lucas will wrap up roughly mid-season, the Nathan story continues.”

He added that McGarry wanted to take things slowly with Nathan.

“By the way, if it’s any consolation … Kevin McGarry did not want to just jump into a relationship & I think he’s right…” Tinker Said. “Just as he can’t turn on a dime with his relationship with either Lucas or Elizabeth, it takes time to heal his heart, his flouted heart… It takes time.”

New episodes of “When Calls the Heart” air every Sunday night on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

