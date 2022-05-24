Hallmark Comments on ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 Renewal Delay

Last year, Hallmark announced When Calls the Heart’s renewal on the same day as the show’s season 8 finale. But this year, news about the series’ renewal is delayed. An announcement wasn’t made on the day of the season 9 finale, and an announcement about season 10 still hasn’t been made as of the time of this article’s publication. Here’s a look at what Hallmark has said so far.

Hallmark Replied to Viewers Tweeting About a Season 10 Renewal

Many “When Calls the Heart” fans have been tweeting at Hallmark, asking for news about a series renewal. Many are using the hashtag #allinforseason10. The official Hallmark Channel Twitter account has replied to their questions, but not with any specific details.

The account replied to one fan, writing: “We will make an announcement right here when we have more information about season 10! Thanks for your patience, #Hearties! ❤️”

They replied to another person, writing, “We will definitely update you with news about season 10 as soon as we can!”

They told another fan, “We will make an announcement about season 10 as soon as we have more information. Thanks!”

And to another fan, “We will definitely let the #Hearties know about season 10 when we have more information to share. Thanks for your patience!”

In addition, Elizabeth Stewart — co-executive producer for “When Calls the Heart” — already has quite a few ideas if the show returns for a tenth season, ET Online reported.

For example, Stewart told ET Online, “If there is a season 10, [Bill will] have to make some big changes in the way he’s been leading his life.”

However, all the season 10 comments were made with the disclaimer, “if there is a season 10.”

The Last 2 Season Renewals Were Announced at the End of Each Season’s Finale

So far, Hallmark has shared the same vague response to each fan’s question about a season 10 renewal. This is a big contrast to how the channel handled the renewal news for season 9. Last year, season 8’s finale aired on Mother’s Day on May 9, 2021. Erin Krakow made an official announcement when the finale aired, sharing that the show had been renewed for season 9.

The same thing happened for season 7. Krakow announced that the series was renewed for season 8 at the end of the season 7 finale.

Hallmark Has Canceled Many Series Recently

With such an announcement not happening yet, fans are worried, especially since Hallmark has had quite a few cancellations lately.

Hallmark didn’t announce the renewal of “Chesapeake Shores” this year until late March, when the network simultaneously announced that the series was canceled and season 6 would be the series’ last season.

Hallmark also canceled “Good Witch” and announced the decision on July 9, 2021, with the final episode airing just a few weeks later. The network also canceled “Home & Family,” airing the last episode last August, and it canceled the “Kitten Bowl” along with “When Hopes Calls,” which GAC Family picked up.

Hallmark has also canceled a few mystery series recently too. Danica McKellar revealed in January that Hallmark decided to stop making “MatchMaker Mysteries” along with “many others,” and she would return to Hallmark if she could film more mystery movies.

“Hailey Dean Mysteries” is canceled, and so is the PenaVegas’ “Picture Perfect Mysteries.” “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” is over too, although this might be connected to Candace Cameron Bure joining GAC Media in an executive role.

Overall, the slew of recent cancelations has left Hearties worried about “When Calls the Heart” and its future. But there’s good news too. The show has had some great ratings lately.

Bravo/a! #Hearties @brbird @hallmarkchannel there is every reason to renew and do whatever you need to do to keep this show in your lineup. Loyal viewers need to hear for you #allinforseason10 #WhenCallsTheHearthttps://t.co/hRufi9cWp9 pic.twitter.com/cz2WIe9W2h — 👑💗🅻🆄🅲🅰🅱🅴🆃🅷 🆆🆁🅸🆃🅴🆁💗👑 (@LucaBeth_Writer) May 24, 2022

According to ShowBuzzDaily, “When Calls the Heart” brought in 2.5 million live viewers for its finale, ranking 23rd in top-viewed shows for that night. This is slightly lower than the 2.649 million the finale brought in last year, when it placed 16th. But the numbers could still be good enough for a renewal.

