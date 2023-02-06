‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 Trailer & Premiere Date Revealed

A sneak peek trailer for “When Calls the Heart” season 10 has finally dropped. Hallmark fans were delighted with the update, even though the show’s premiere is now planned for later than fans had expected.

Watch the Trailer Below

You can watch the one-minute-long trailer below or at this link.

#Hearties… in case you hadn't heard… this NEWS and S10 SNEAK PEAK dropped today… exclusively for you! Watch and let your heart sing! #WhenCallstheHeart #Season10 #HopeValley pic.twitter.com/HIlFJwFchH — Brian Bird (@brbird) February 6, 2023

The trailer begins with a voiceover from Elizabeth (Erin Krakow.) She says that she’s learned that no matter what challenge faces them, “the people of Hope Valley know how to come together.”

She goes on: “First the coal mine was destroyed, then the oil wells dried up. And then we lost the foundry, and with it, the promise of new jobs. But in true Hope Valley fashion, Florence, Molly, and Minnie started a swap meet so nothing would go to waste.”

In the next clip, we see Lee with a very pregnant Rosemary.

Elizabeth’s voiceover continues: “Rosemary insisted that Lee hire everyone he could from the oil company and wouldn’t let anything stop her from lending a hand. Even though she’s just a few weeks from giving birth!”

Since Rosemary had just discovered that she was pregnant when season 9 ended, it looks like the show will enjoy a bit of a time jump before the beginning of season 10.

The New Season Is Premiering in Late July

Perhaps the most surprising news from the trailer was that the show won’t be returning until late July.

“The Way Home” premiered on January 15 and if it has 10 episodes like most Hallmark series (except “When Calls the Heart,” which now has 12), that would place the show as ending in mid-March.

But now it’s apparent that “When Calls the Heart” isn’t going to premiere immediately after “The Way Home” ends. Hallmark does have another new series airing sometime this year called “Ride,” which will star Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff, Jake Foy, Sara Garcia, Tyler Jacob Moore, and more. John Morayniss, executive producer, announced the series in June and called it an “EPIC romance.”

According to a press release shared with Heavy, “Ride” takes place in Colorado and follows the lives of three strong women in the Murray family, who are part of a rodeo dynasty.

A premiere date for “Ride” hasn’t yet been announced, but there would likely be time to air it between “The Way Home” and the return of “When Calls the Heart.” With 12 episodes this season, “When Calls the Heart” will conclude its new season shortly before the Countdown to Christmas movies begin.

This is later than the series has ever aired before, even though filming concluded around the same time it did the year before.

Season 1 debuted on January 11, 2014. Season 2 debuted on April 25, 2015. Then things fell into a regular schedule with season 3, which was eight episodes long and debuted on February 21, 2016. Season 4, which was 10 episodes long, debuted on February 19, 2017. Season 5, which was also 10 episodes long, debuted on February 18, 2018. And season 6 debuted on February 24, 2019. Season 7 premiered in February 2020 and Season 8 premiered on February 21, 2021. Season 9 did premiere a little later, airing its first episode on March 6.

In a Hallmark Media panel for the Television Critics Association (TCA) on August 10, Hallmark executives revealed that the series was premiering later than normal in 2023. Lisa Hamilton Daly, Hallmark Media Exec VP President of Programming, said “When Calls the Heart” would be returning in the middle of 2023, Deadline reported.

