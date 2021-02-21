What Time & Channel Does ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 8 Episode 1 Premiere?

The new season of When Calls the Heart is finally here! But how can you watch the Hallmark series? What time and channel is it airing on TV? Read on for all the details about When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 1.

When & Where ‘When Calls the Heart’ Is Airing

When Calls the Heart premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Sunday, February 21. The episode will be one hour long. Just before WCTH airs, you can watch an encore of Hallmark’s new movie, Mix Up in the Mediterranean. After When Calls the Heart, stick around to watch a marathon of Golden Girls.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

About Tonight’s Episode

The first episode of the season is called “Open Season.” The synopsis reads: “Elizabeth tries to come to terms with how she feels about Nathan and Lucas. A visitor causes trouble for Nathan, Faith arrives back from medical school, Jesse and Clara have issues, and Fiona starts an exciting venture.”

A longer synopsis reads: “Elizabeth has finished her manuscript. An unwelcome visitor stirs up trouble for Nathan and Allie. A homesick Rosemary and Lee cut their South American trip short. Faith arrives back from medical school. Clara and Jesse haven’t been getting along. Fiona has a new business venture.”

Here’s a throwback photo to the first winter in Hope Valley, back when it was called Coal Valley.

Some of fans’ favorite characters will be back for the new season.

Here’s an amusing blooper reel from Erin Krakow’s previous seasons.

And Jack Wagner shared how he looked in his last day of quarantine before filming the new season:

We’ll see the twins too!

And of course, Elizabeth’s two favorite men will be featured this season:

Kevin McGarry shared these behind-the-scenes shots from the new season. When the season wrapped he wrote: “Hearties – this is the backbone of Hope Valley, this amazing crew! 78 days of shooting and not a single Covid case to report! Thank you to everyone on the S8 crew (not all pictured – I don’t have any pockets in the serge to carry my phone everywhere…..like some people)You were all amazing and I was honoured to work alongside you. Buckle up season 8 is a ride!”

This is from Krakow’s last ADR session. Pascale Hutton wrote: “Looks like Rosemary’s got good news!” Krakow wrote back, “Pretty sure you’d just told me I had something in my teeth.”

We’ll also see some familiar sites this season, like the jail.

And the Mercantile.

Here are some trailers for tonight’s new episode. First is this sneak peek:

Next is a 36-second trailer about Elizabeth’s big decision.

And here are two on-location videos from When Calls the Heart cast members.

Big things are in store for Hope Valley this season, and it all starts on February 21, 2021 — this Sunday night.

