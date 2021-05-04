New Photos Give Away Big Spoilers for ‘When Calls the Heart’ Finale

New photos released by The Hallmark Channel give away some pretty big spoilers for the Season 8 finale of “When Calls the Heart.” Here’s a look at what we can learn from these photos and the trailer for the next episode.

This article will have SPOILERS for Season 8 Episode 12, the season finale of “When Calls the Heart,” including Jesse’s fate.

Bill & Molly Will Have More Scenes

Photos indicate that Bill and Molly will have more scenes, and perhaps will grow closer this week.

Jesse Comes Back Home

Despite Jesse’s whereabouts being a big mystery in Episode 11, Hallmark revealed his fate in its collection of official photos for Episode 12.

It looks like Nathan finds him.

And Clara, of course, is thrilled.

But is Jesse going on another trip the next day? He’s wearing different clothes in this photo and has his suitcases packed.

Or perhaps he and Clara are going on a trip somewhere.

Could Faith & Nathan Make a Romantic Connection?

Two sets of photos are especially interesting.

This one looks normal enough. Faith is treating Nathan’s hand, like any doctor would.

But the look they exchange in this next photo is pretty interesting.

However, there’s also a photo of Faith and Carson in the lineup, but it looks like a posed picture rather than a set picture.

Is this Faith watching as Carson leaves, perhaps?

Additional Photos Reveal More Storylines

It looks like Rosemary releases her first newspaper, based on this photo below of Faith reading a paper that has an advertisement for Dottie’s on the back.

Mike Wickham and Henry seem to be making some kind of deal.

And Mike and Fiona are having fun together.

He looks nervous, while she’s having the time of her life. There really could be a love connection happening between these two.

Hallmark released a staged photo of Lucas, but nothing indicating where he is in the storyline.

Lee and Joseph will have a conversation.

And it looks like Ned returns too! He and Florence are reunited in this next photo released by Hallmark.

And we see this beautiful bridge.

Notably absent from all the photos are any pictures of Elizabeth. It seems Hallmark does not want to give much away.

WCTH Execs Have Teased Details About the Finale

In a Q&A on Facebook with his wife, showrunner John Tinker revealed that the finale is going to be longer than normal.

Tinker said in the video: “We asked Hallmark if we could extend the length of that final episode… So the last episode is a little longer than usual…”

Creator Brian Bird dropped his own hint about the finale in October 2020, noting that it’s something fans won’t see coming.

He wrote: “Um #Hearties I just read this and had to invent a new acronym… ROFG, which now stands for ‘Rolling On Floor GASPING.’ You won’t see this S8 finale script for When Calls the Heart coming. I don’t really know what else to say except for there’s a reason why we invited writer John Tinker to Hope Valley and this is it.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for May 2021