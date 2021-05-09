‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 8 Finale Time: When It Starts & Ends

Tonight is the Season 8 finale of Hallmark’s hit series, “When Calls the Heart.” Here’s a look at exactly what time it starts and when it ends, since this week’s episode is going to be longer than normal.

The Episode Begins at 9 PM Eastern

Tonight’s new episode of “When Calls the Heart” begins at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Sunday, May 9. This also just happens to be Mother’s Day, which means fans can view the finale as a special Mother’s Day gift from Hallmark.

The episode begins right after an encore of the Hallmark movie “A Country Wedding.”

After the episode ends, a “Golden Girls” marathon will begin, as it always does on Sunday nights.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

What Time Does the Episode End?

Tonight’s episode will be longer than normal. According to TV Guide, the episode ends at 10:06 p.m. Eastern, making it six minutes longer than normal.

In a Facebook Live video with his wife Ronda Rich, showrunner John Tinker said the finale would be about five minutes longer than normal. Rich commented, “You can say a lot in five minutes! … An oversized episode coming up.”

In an earlier Q&A on Facebook, Tinker revealed the episode would be extra long while he was talking about how tough it can be to choose which scenes will be deleted.

Tinker said in the video: “We asked Hallmark if we could extend the length of that final episode… So the last episode is a little longer than usual…”

About Tonight’s Episode

Tonight is the long-awaited episode where Elizabeth finally chooses between Lucas and Nathan, and the love triangle comes to an end.

Season 8 Episode 12 is titled “The Kiss.”

The synopsis reads: “Elizabeth has finally realized who she’s supposed to be with. Big changes are coming to Hope Valley. The town rallies together to say goodbye and good luck to one of their own.”

When Season 8 first wrapped filming, Kevin McGarry shared behind-the-scenes shots from the season and wrote: “Hearties – this is the backbone of Hope Valley, this amazing crew! 78 days of shooting and not a single Covid case to report! Thank you to everyone on the S8 crew (not all pictured – I don’t have any pockets in the serge to carry my phone everywhere…..like some people)You were all amazing and I was honoured to work alongside you. Buckle up season 8 is a ride!”

After tonight’s episode, all we have left to learn is whether or not the series will be renewed for a ninth season. Considering the phenomenal ratings the show has been getting this season, it seems possible that a renewal will be in the works. However, it’s not yet known if this is the case. Last year, Erin Krakow shared that the series was renewed right after the Season 7 finale ended.

