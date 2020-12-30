A When Calls the Heart star just revealed that his character is going to be involved in a new romantic storyline. Jack Wagner shared that Bill Avery is going to have a love story of his own in Season 8 of the hit Hallmark series. But he’s not the only character with a new romance in the upcoming season.

This article will have spoilers about two characters’ new love stories in Season 8 of When Calls the Heart.

Jack Wagner’s Bill Avery Will Have a Love Interest of His Own

When Calls the Heart Season 8: Elizabeth FINALLY Chooses Nathan or Lucas! (Exclusive)Erin Krakow, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry and Jack Wagner exclusively open up to ET’s Deidre Behar ahead of ‘When Calls the Heart’s season 8 premiere. The actors reveal that Elizabeth Thornton will finally make a decision between her two suitors, Lucas Bouchard and Mountie Nathan Grant. They also add that there will also be a… 2020-12-25T18:59:15Z

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jack Wagner revealed that Bill Avery is about to find love. Elizabeth won’t be the only character with a new love story to tell in Season 8.

“He has a little bit of flirtation going on this year,” Wagner revealed in the interview. “There’s a little touch of mini romance going on. We’re starting to open up that part of this character because it really hasn’t happened for quite a while since A.J. Foster (Jose Bessette) was on the show. It does open up Bill to go, wow, he is a viable bachelor in town…”

When pressed about who the new love interest will be, Wagner dropped a big hint. He said it will be a current character and not a new character.

“Somebody you know and her hair is red,” he said. “Just gonna leave it at that.”

Wagner Said Season 8 Is Going To Be Complicated

VideoVideo related to these two ‘when calls the heart’ stars will begin new romances in season 8 2020-12-30T02:48:07-05:00

Bill Avery will continue being a mentor to Elizabeth and Clara, Wagner shared, and he’ll continue serving as a judge in the town. But his character’s storyline is going to expand beyond that for 2021.

Wagner added that Season 8 is going to be complicated.

“Complicated. … I really think that’s the word for this year, ” he said. “…We raise our bar for Season 8.”

Nathan’s Niece Allie Will Experience a Bit of a Romance Herself

Kevin McGarry, who plays Nathan, revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Nathan’s niece, Allie, is going to have a bit of crush of her own too. Jaeda Lily Miller plays Allie Grant, and McGarry said she knocks it out of the park this season.

“Not only is she getting older, but she’s becoming a woman and he has no idea what that’s like,” McGarry said about Nathan and Allie’s dynamic for Season 8. “Allie kind of experiences a bit of romance this season herself, that Nathan is getting a little… He’s gotta deal with what that as a father figure in that scenario.”

Regarding Allie’s crush, McGarry said: “He’s pretending like it doesn’t happen… There’s potential for some very amusing stories.”

He added that Nathan’s bond as Allie’s father figure will grow deeper in the new season.

“I’d say they’re even stronger in Season 8,” he said about their father-daughter type of relationship. “What happens at the beginning kind of starts a cycle for Nathan to really commit to Allie as a parent… Jaeda really impressed a lot of people this season. She’s had some really tough scenes and she killed them, she nailed them.”

When Calls the Heart Season 8 will premiere on The Hallmark Channel on February 21 at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific, 8 p.m. Central.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for January 2021