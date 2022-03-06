What Time & Channel Does ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 Episode 1 Air?

The new season of “When Calls the Heart” is finally here! But how can you watch the Hallmark series? What time and channel is it airing on TV? Read on for all the details about when “When Calls the Heart” Season 9 Episode 1 is airing.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Premieres on Sunday Night

“When Calls the Heart” premieres on Sunday, March 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific. The episode will be one hour long.

Hearties might be surprised by the air time, because it’s an hour earlier than it aired on Sunday nights last year for season 8. In fact, even Entertainment Tonight originally had the wrong time for the premiere episode, listing it as being at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific in an early exclusive story. However, at some point the time changed and now Hallmark’s website lists the new episode as airing at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific and 7 p.m. Central.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

About Tonight’s Episode

The first episode of the season is called “In Like a Lion,” according to a press release from Crown Media.

The synopsis for the first episode reads:

Change is in the air for Hope Valley with the foundry that’s to be built and the upcoming mayoral election. Elizabeth (Erin Krakow, “It Was Always You”) arrives home from a trip to Hamilton. A potential investor arrives in town to discuss the oil business with Lucas (Chris McNally, “Snowkissed”). “When Calls the Heart” is from WCTH 9 Productions Inc. Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., John Tinker, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Erin Krakow, Susie Belzberg, Michael Shepard, Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm are executive producers. Derek Thompson, Elizabeth Stewart, Peter DeLuise, Neill Fearnley and Amanda Phillips serve as co-executive producers. Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm are producers. Peter DeLuise directed from a script by John Tinker.

Here’s a trailer for the new season.





When Calls the Heart Season 9 TRAILER (Exclusive) The ‘When Calls the Heart’ season 9 trailer is here and full of emotional, dramatic and sweet moments. Elizabeth and Lucas’ romance heats up as the saloon owner helps throw his lady love a surprise party. Lucas also spends time bonding with Elizabeth’s son, Jack. Meanwhile, Nathan is spending time with a new woman who… 2022-01-28T17:00:38Z

The trailer shows key moments from season 9 — some that fans had expected based on sneak peeks and some moments that caught fans by surprise.

We see a surprise party for Elizabeth at the saloon that the entire town is attending. There’s a sign in front of them that reads, “Congratulations Elizabeth! We are all so proud of you!”

We see a brief exchange between Mei Sou and Nathan. Mei Sou is new to Hope Valley and seems to have caught Nathan’s eye.

There’s a voiceover of Elizabeth saying, “I wrote this as a love letter to my son,” while she’s signing copies of her book. We see Lucas having a really sweet moment with Little Jack, where he is reading a book while Little Jack is getting ready to go to sleep.

We see a brief shot of Joseph and Minnie Canfield together, followed by Rosemary and Lee.

