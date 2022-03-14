‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 Episode 2 Review: ‘Out Like a Lamb’

Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” has returned for season 9 episode 2, “Out Like a Lamb.” The newest episode helped continue to build the foundation between Nathan and Mei Sou, while showing more sweet moments that are sure to please Lucabeth fans. But maybe the show-stealing moment of the episode was the plot twist on the election that many fans didn’t see coming.

This story is a review and recap for “When Calls the Heart” season 9 episode 2, so there will be SPOILERS below.

Nathan’s Cliffhanger Is Resolved Quickly

As the episode begins, Lucas arrives at Elizabeth’s row house to tell her that Nathan was in an accident. We start off right where the cliffhanger left off. He made it through the night, which is encouraging, but he has a long recovery ahead of him. He doesn’t have any internal injuries, but he has a concussion and is going to have to stay in bed, quiet, for a week. (This will assuredly be difficult for Nathan, I’m predicting now!)

Faith says that Nathan suffered a concussion but will be fine with some bed rest.🤕 Well his sense of humour seems to be intact, as he teases Elizabeth!😆 #Hearties @erinkrakow @kevin_mcGarry pic.twitter.com/QUU337FJPI — SCHeartHome (@SCHeartHome) March 14, 2022

Faith warns Elizabeth that he may have some memory loss, which was hinted at in the preview. And just as we saw in the preview, the first thing Nathan says when he sees Elizabeth is, “Who are you?” Thankfully, that turns out to be a joke! We were misled in the preview last week, and fans will no doubt be thankful about that.

In a later scene, Lucas visits Nathan at the infirmary with some ice cream. It’s nice to see these two beginning to become friends, especially when Nathan asks him for more ice cream later.

“If this is about guilt, you don’t have to,” Nathan says, referring to Elizabeth. Lucas assures him that he doesn’t have any guilt, and the two have a fun back-and-forth about that.

It’s a fun scene, and Chris McNally and Kevin McGarry have an unexpectedly fun “friend chemistry” on screen. Nathan also seems a lot more lighthearted now than he was last season. I’m looking forward to seeing more of his real personality this season, after he was so morose for most of last season.

The Election Results Were a Surprising, Welcome Twist

Later at the saloon, Mike celebrates his victory…but Bill and Lee don’t quite share his enthusiasm. 🎉😁 He hopes they can all work together for the good of the town. #Hearties @b3nros3 @KavanjSmith @JackWagnerhpk pic.twitter.com/ung4C2C1Br — SCHeartHome (@SCHeartHome) March 14, 2022

Before we get the election results, we get to see how nervous everyone is feeling: Lee, Mike, and Bill. Lee is especially on edge, since the election is just so important to him.

Ned and Florence finally tabulate the results, and at first they have to announce a recount! Thankfully, the recount doesn’t take long and the town gathers for the news the next morning. Ned and Florence announce that the new mayor is Mayor Mike Hickam!

Oh my gosh!!!! I honestly did not predict this and am so excited about this new storyline. Mike’s not there for the announcement and Fiona’s the only one cheering. (That part is odd considering that Mike won the election — but the show does a good job of explaining this discrepancy later, which I appreciate.) Honestly, I can’t even contain my excitement about this unexpected result. I had expected the winner to be Lee or Bill. Rosenbaum is a great actor who hasn’t had enough screentime, so it’s great to see that the directors are going to expand his role this season.

Mike’s excitement in the next scene is just so fun to see, as is Bill and Lee’s complete shock at the results. He and Fiona later talk, and there’s a new development.

Hickam has decided to avoid a conflict of interest he should get rid of his shares in Gowen Petroleum.🛢️ Fiona is surprised and overwhelmed when he adds he’d rather give them to her than sell them.😯#Hearties @imKaylaWallace @b3nros3 pic.twitter.com/UUzYPT4dID — SCHeartHome (@SCHeartHome) March 14, 2022

“To avoid any conflict of interest, I’ve decided to step down from running Gowen Petroleum,” Mike tells her. He wants to give his shares to Fiona so she can run the company in his stead. Not only does Mike completely trust Fiona, but he’s determined to be an honest mayor. I think we’re looking at a distinct possibility that Fiona and Mike will one day be a couple on this show.

Mei Sou’s Mystery Deepens

Mei Sou’s mystery is intriguing, and I’m already fully invested in wanting to know more. Kudos to the writers and actors for selling this storyline so fast. This episode deepens her character and introduces us more to what “makes her tick.”

Nathan is worried about Newton and wanted Elizabeth to check on his horse. But it ends up being Mei Sou who’s able to reach the sweet but scared horse. When Mei approaches Newton, she’s able to sweet-talk the horse into letting her come near — something no one else was able to accomplish. Elizabeth watches from the background and is really happy at what she sees. It’s such a sweet scene, and endears fans more to Mei Sou.

Elizabeth later visits Mei Sou at the soda shop, and says she saw her visiting Newton and wanted to thank her. It looks like these two are already becoming fast friends, which is nice to see.

Mei is seeing some success with Newton’s healing and Bill approves of her medical knowledge.🐎👩‍🔬 She asks if he can provide her with some legal help – they’ll discuss it further soon. #Hearties @amndawong @JackWagnerhpk pic.twitter.com/mZr6s4XO4G — SCHeartHome (@SCHeartHome) March 14, 2022

Further into the episode, Bill tells Mei that he’s really impressed with how she’s helping Newton. She accepts the compliment and tells Bill that she’s going to need his help. She’s not in trouble yet, she says, but does need his advice. They table the discussion for later, and the mystery remains.

She still has some fallout to deal with, though. Ned tells Mei that he’s still upset that she posed as her husband. She insists everything she said was true about her qualifications as a pharmacist, but she thinks Ned wouldn’t have hired her if he’d known she was a woman. Is she right?

Cooper Is Struggling with His Faith

Cooper tells his mom he has to ask her a question and doesn’t want her to get mad.

“Do I have to go to church… Ever again?”

It appears the pastor’s son is struggling with his faith. Minnie tells Joseph later that Cooper didn’t come to him because he didn’t want to disappoint him. Minnie says that she told Cooper they’ll discuss whether or not he has to attend church.

Joseph tells Minnie he spoke with Henry, but he didn’t want any help. Minnie commends him for trying, but the rest is out of their hands.🙏 Joseph says he gets impatient with God.😄 #Hearties @VivLeacock @natashaburnett pic.twitter.com/AeSVY6rDXL — SCHeartHome (@SCHeartHome) March 14, 2022

Not everyone’s as strong in their faith, she assures him. And he shouldn’t worry about what people think. They just need to do what’s best for Cooper. I love that she’s not immediately jumping onto the idea of forcing him to go to church, but giving him a choice instead. Joseph’s not on board with that idea, though, and I’m concerned that will come back to bite him.

Who Hit Nathan?

The mystery of who hit Nathan continues. Bill says a witness saw a black sedan hit Nathan, but they don’t know who did it, and he’s concerned that someone hit Nathan on purpose. They didn’t stop to render aid, so it looks really suspicious.

It looks like investigating who hit Nathan will be a big storyline this season.

Fans have a few guesses. Maybe it was Jerome, since he’s new in town. Or maybe it was the Pinkertons trying to send Nathan a warning. They certainly were a dangerous presence last season. It might also have been a kid on a joy ride, though I think this is less likely. I’m banking on the Pinkertons, personally, but I could be wrong.

Henry Is Still Struggling

At the beginning of the episode, Henry was still in jail. But it doesn’t take long for him to get out when Jerome drops the assault charges. It’s strange, to say the least. Has Jerome had a change-of-heart since the mining accident? Is he a different person now? Or are his motivations stemming from something else entirely?

Joseph visits Henry just as he’s leaving his cell, and Henry assures him that there’s nothing charitable about Jerome Smith. Forty-seven people would still be alive if that man was charitable, Henry insists.

Henry later tells Elizabeth that Rachel and his son are going to get married!

And Elizabeth tells him: “It meant more to Abigail than you’ll ever know that you drove out to see her.” It’s such a sweet conversation. I only wish we could have seen that on screen.

Henry shows up at school. 🏫 He’s not quite sure what to say to the students, but with a little encouragement, comes up with some pretty wise words.💗 #Hearties @erinkrakow pic.twitter.com/TTvkZaTBz1 — SCHeartHome (@SCHeartHome) March 14, 2022

Elizabeth asks Henry to talk to her students about his fight at the saloon, so he can assure them that fighting isn’t the right way to solve their problems. When he later does just that (in a really funny scene), his comments seem to really affect Cooper.

Jerome later tells Lucas that if he invests, he’s not going to recommend the board keep Henry at the company. He thinks Henry is still the bellicose man he knew back then. But Lucas tells him the mining accident is still fresh in Henry’s mind.

“Your concern doesn’t put you in any better position to leverage a deal,” Jerome says. Lucas pushes him to reach out to Henry.

Jerome and Henry do talk later, and they’re a lot more amicable. Jerome apologizes to Henry for not listening to his warnings and for putting profit first. It seems he has had a change of heart.

“Oil is the future of this country,” he says. “And if my investors do come in, you’ll regret not being part of things. … So what do you say?”

Henry says he’ll consider the offer, so that’s a step forward at least. I guess the question is whether or not we believe that Jerome has changed, or if he’s just saying what needs to be said to get a deal. And how will anyone determine which is which?

Elizabeth & Lucas Have a Strong Foundation & Are Just Adorable in This Episode

Elizabeth worries Lucas will regret leaving the oil business because he’s an entrepreneur with a competitive nature.🛢️ He’s confident in his decision but won’t turn down a little race!😄 #Hearties @erinkrakow @ChrisMcNally_ pic.twitter.com/7IMBS5TwTZ — SCHeartHome (@SCHeartHome) March 14, 2022

Elizabeth and Lucas are still adorable. In fact, Elizabeth already knows his penchant for tea and brings him a new teacup. It’s so sweet!

She tells him she had a lovely time in the air balloon, and that she was really impressed with his ability to pilot it. She also tells him that she doesn’t want to sound ungrateful, but she wants him to know he doesn’t have to make grand gestures to show he cares. He even completes her own thought by commenting that small gestures will demonstrate the same — like the teacup she gave him.

Elizabeth thanks Lucas again for the hot air balloon ride and reminds him that small, thoughtful gestures – like the teacup she brought him from Hamilton – can show the same admiration. ☕💗 #Hearties @erinkrakow @ChrisMcNally_ pic.twitter.com/9qkKbtffvz — SCHeartHome (@SCHeartHome) March 14, 2022

“You are a very fast learner,” she tells him. It’s a really sweet moment. I love that this wasn’t a big fight between them, but simply a learning moment. They’re a really stable, strong couple already. These two really are adorable together, including later when he walks her home.

Elizabeth is worried that he’ll miss being in the oil business. She doesn’t want him to regret it, since he’s so competitive. But he assures her that he’s been thinking about it for a while. He has other entrepreneurial interests that won’t be so time-consuming.

But then he circles back, “You think I’m competitive?” As an answer, she races him to the gas station, in a simply adorable scene. Later, he brings her ice cream in another really cute scene.

We learn in a later scene that Lucas didn’t attend church normally, but he’s doing so now because it’s important to her. It’s great to see how these two are putting the other’s needs first and really have a secure, drama-free relationship.

Lee & Rosemary Are Finding New Footing

Rosemary has a new proposal for Lee – that he become the Managing Editor of The Valley Voice! 📰 He hadn’t considered newspaper work, but he accepts!🤝#Hearties @KavanjSmith @HuttonPascale pic.twitter.com/Z9aTYLiBvH — SCHeartHome (@SCHeartHome) March 14, 2022

Lee’s really struggling with losing the election, since he felt like he had found his calling. They really made a big deal about feeling like this might be Lee’s big calling. In a way, I really like that Lee didn’t win. It shows that sometimes we think we know where our journey will take us, but instead our journey ends up taking us somewhere unexpected.

Rosemary and Lee share a sweet scene, where she gets to read the end of his speech and just how grateful he is for her. Later, she asks Lee to be the Managing Editor of her newspaper.

She’s super excited about the invitation, but Lee’s just not really into the idea. She’s not giving up though. She’s swamped and could really use his help. It only takes a few more minutes for her to turnaround his quick “no” into a “yes.” And this looks like the beginning of another fun storyline. Lee already is full of ideas for modernizing the paper. They’re going to make a formidable team.

Will Robert and Angela Have a ‘Teen Love’ Moment?

Robert has come up with a much safer alternative to taking Angela for a horseback ride – and they sure do look like they’re having fun, don’t they #Hearties? 🚲💗@JaivenNatt pic.twitter.com/knur530o4v — SCHeartHome (@SCHeartHome) March 14, 2022

There’s a fun scene at the ice cream shop between Robert and Angela, and there’s another cute scene between them later. I’m here to predict it now: these two are going to have a “young love” moment, and Allie might end up jealous.

Overall, this was a great episode. They replaced the emotional, relationship drama of last season with intriguing mysteries and surprise twists.

Ben Rosenbaum’s character winning the election probably stole the show this week, but Cooper’s Elias Leacock did a great job in the few scenes he had too. And of course, Amanda Wong’s portrayal of Mei Sou was delightful again. The new characters are adding depth to this show that I hadn’t expected, and it’s really enjoyable to see.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s March 2022 Movie Lineup