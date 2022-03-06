Can You Watch ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 on Hulu, Amazon or Netflix?

Season of Hallmark’s hit series, “When Calls the Heart,” premieres on Sunday, March 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific and 7 p.m. Central. But when it’s airing on TV, can you also catch it on Hulu, Amazon, or Netflix? Here’s everything we know.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Is Not on Hulu

Not only is season 9 of “When Calls the Heart” not going to be on Hulu’s regular service, but it also isn’t on Hulu with Live TV. Often, you can watch many cable TV programs on Hulu with Live TV, which is a premium service. Sometimes you have to add an extra package, but many TV series are available there.

Unfortunately, Hallmark is not available on Hulu with Live TV, and that includes “When Calls the Heart.”

Hulu with Live TV has 75+ live TV channels, including the major networks like ABC, CBS, and NBC, along with news channels, reality networks like Discovery, Bravo, and even Lifetime and Syfy. It also has a Disney+ and ESPN+ add-on. But it currently doesn’t have an add-on for Hallmark.

Season 9 Will Be Available with an Amazon Add-On, Although Possibly Delayed

If Amazon is your preferred streaming service, then we have good news for you. You should be able to catch the new season through Amazon Prime Video if you have a Hallmark Movies Now trial. Currently, all eight seasons are available there or you can buy each season on its own. If you get Hallmark Movies Now as an add-on to Amazon for $5.99/month, then you should be able to watch the new season. However, you might want to contact Amazon to confirm that this is the case in your region. Since Hallmark Movies Now is getting the new episodes on a delay, a little later than they premiere on TV, it’s possible that Amazon is on the same schedule.

Hallmark Movies Now recently revealed that they will have all the new season 9 episodes on the streaming service in addition to on the TV channel.

However, the new episodes won’t air each week until Thursdays, while on TV they’ll air on Sunday nights.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Is Not on Netflix

“When Calls the Heart” is sometimes on Netflix in the United States, and then it’s taken off the streaming service. The series is currently not available on Netflix, so you won’t be able to watch season 9 there.

However, plenty of other streaming services will show the episodes live as they premiere. Among them is Frndly TV, Philo TV, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Vidgo, Sling TV, and more.

The new episode is called “In Like a Lion.”

The synopsis for season 9 episode 1 reads:

Change is in the air for Hope Valley with the foundry that’s to be built and the upcoming mayoral election. Elizabeth (Erin Krakow, “It Was Always You”) arrives home from a trip to Hamilton. A potential investor arrives in town to discuss the oil business with Lucas (Chris McNally, “Snowkissed”). “When Calls the Heart” is from WCTH 9 Productions Inc. Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., John Tinker, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Erin Krakow, Susie Belzberg, Michael Shepard, Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm are executive producers. Derek Thompson, Elizabeth Stewart, Peter DeLuise, Neill Fearnley and Amanda Phillips serve as co-executive producers. Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm are producers. Peter DeLuise directed from a script by John Tinker.

