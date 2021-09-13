‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 Photos of Nathan, Lucas & Elizabeth Revealed

While fans eagerly await season 9 of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart,” the cast and crew are helpfully providing some behind-the-scenes moments during the long wait. Most recently, photos of Elizabeth, Nathan, and Lucas have been shared.

A Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Lucas Was Shared

Director Peter DeLuise recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Lucas from season 9 filming. Chris McNally’s character is back in his office, dressed up in a vest and tie.

#WCTH That is a whole lot of handsome… pic.twitter.com/wc5KxX30sk — Peter DeLuise (@RealPDeLuise) September 12, 2021

Fans replied that they still really want a behind-the-scenes photo of Elizabeth and Lucas together.

One fan wrote: “Absolutely handsome, Elizabeth would say, and Lucas also has a charming personality what more could you want from a men. Now all we need a bts pic of #LucaBeth.”

#Hearties 💕 Thank you @RealPDeLuise for sharing this bts pic. Absolutely handsome, Elizabeth would say, and Lucas also has a charming personality what more could you want from a men. Now all we need a bts pic of #LucaBeth 💘please 🙄 @erinkrakow @ChrisMcNally_ pic.twitter.com/iqBSV8qw1K — Irma Oude Breuil (@IrmaOudeBreuil) September 12, 2021

Another fan shared that they were excited to see more of Lucas’ office. They wrote: “Yes, He is. ☺️ So excited that we’ll see Lucas’s office again. Could Elizabeth explore the place a little more? We are very curious: the photos for example. Thank you Peter for sharing this BTS. 🤗👏”

DeLuise Also Shared a New Photo of Nathan

DeLuise also shared a new photo of Nathan, portrayed by Kevin McGarry. Is his hair a little longer in this new picture?

One fan replied: “One gigantic hunk and one gigantic actor. Give him any script and he will elevate it! Whether dressed in suspenders or tux, in green or blue, as a Cowboy or a Mountie. He is one of the best and most popular leads in HM all on his own, take notice!”

Another fan wrote: “Yes! Kevin joining the cast is why I finally binged the series. I knew he was a good actor, from previous roles, & was interested to see what he brought to the show. I was thrilled that he got to portray the most well rounded, loving, & humble character on WCTH. N is ❤️ the of HV.”

Although not related to Nathan, DeLuise also shared a photo of the first prison transfer wagon scene of season 9, involving other Mounties and Bill.

#WCTH BTS#Hearties

What’s in the Box?

First Prisoner Transfer Wagon Scene of Season 9 pic.twitter.com/tFSbD9qroR — Peter DeLuise (@RealPDeLuise) September 2, 2021

Several Photos of Elizabeth Have Been Shared

Quite a few photos of Elizabeth, portrayed by Erin Krakow, have recently been shared. Krakow shared this photo that shows Hope Valley in the background on a beautifully sunny day.

One fan replied: “HV’s blue skies & sunshine has nothing on your beauty Erin. You are a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day 😌❤😍”

Krakow also shared two pictures while they worked on promotional photos for season 9.

One person replied: “Elizabeth has plenty of reasons to smile 😊 Season 9 photo shoots 🙌😍📸.”

DeLuise has also been sharing season 9 filming photos from other cast members too. He shared one of Florence and Molly looking very upset over something that just happened.

Another photo shows Joseph Canfield and his son.

#WCTH

Father and Son… the bond is strong with this one. pic.twitter.com/DK6DFSbkMB — Peter DeLuise (@RealPDeLuise) September 12, 2021

He also shared a close look at the photo that sits behind Bill in his office. He wrote, “Never underestimate the relationship between a Mountie and his horse.”

#WCTH BTS#Hearties Detail shot of picture that sits behind Bill in his office.

Never underestimate the relationship between a Mountie and his horse. pic.twitter.com/SxDnZtQn0Z — Peter DeLuise (@RealPDeLuise) September 12, 2021

And it looks like Robert has a new mail bag!

And it looks like these mysterious characters — Spurlock and Walden — are coming back.

