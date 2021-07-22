‘When Calls the Heart’ Reveals How Many Episodes Will Be in Season 9

Brian Bird, creator of “When Calls the Heart,” has revealed exactly how many episodes we can expect in season 9. Fans have been wondering how many episodes would be in Hallmark’s hit series because season 8 was extended to 12 episodes.

Bird Revealed that Season 9 Will Have 12 Episodes

In a Twitter post, Bird revealed that season 9 is going to have 12 episodes, just like season 8 did. Most seasons prior to that only had 10 episodes each at the most.

Not only did production start today on S9 of #WhenCallstheHeart… but there's more big news: #Hearties can look forward to not 10 new eps… but 12! You spoke loudly in S8 with the best ratings in our history… so your voice has been heard! https://t.co/MqAc2WlxRK — Brian Bird (@brbird) July 21, 2021

He wrote: “Not only did production start today on S9 of #WhenCallstheHeart… but there’s more big news: #Hearties can look forward to not 10 new eps… but 12! You spoke loudly in S8 with the best ratings in our history… so your voice has been heard!”

The new season just began filming in Canada on July 21.

In a statement, Erin Krakow, who portrays Elizabeth and is an executive producer, said to ET Online:

We couldn’t be more excited to begin shooting season 9 of ‘When Calls the Heart.’ It’s a wonderful feeling being back on set with the amazing cast and crew. There are a lot more stories to tell this season and thanks to the talented writing staff, there will be more drama, adventure and romance and we can’t wait for our fans to see what Hope Valley has in store.

One fan replied to Bird’s announcement, tweeting: “Thank you for being the real Valley Voice! Stay safe, Mr. Bird Folded hands #Hearties #praying #blessed”

Season 8 Was the Longest Season Since the First One

The news about a 12-episode season did not also reveal whether or not we’ll have a Christmas movie this year for “When Calls the Heart.”

Fans are already asking about it. One fan tweeted in response to Bird’s tweet:

I enjoy any WCTH any way I can get it, but to clarify: is this simply confirmation that we are getting the same number of broadcast hours (12) as the past few seasons, but with no Christmas episode (like S8)? Or is there a chance that we will actually get 12+ Christmas ep (2)?

In December 2020, Hallmark announced that season 8 of the series was going to have 12 episodes, which was the longest season since season 1, Yahoo! reported. This was reported when viewers also learned that they would not get a 2020 Christmas movie because of the coronavirus pandemic. Production on season 8 wrapped in mid-November 2020.

Because of the pandemic, fans weren’t able to enjoy a Christmas movie in 2020. Bird said about the movie at the time:

#Hearties… you have likely heard by now that the much-hoped-for WCTH Christmas special was not possible to produce this season. We are sad and sorry right along with you, but it just wasn’t in the Christmas cards this season. If there ever was a year when the complicating factors of life would force a change in plans… 2020 is it. I’m sure you can relate. However, the silver lining is 12 EPISODES (instead of 10) in Season 8…

Fans don’t know yet if there will be a Christmas movie for 2021, but they’re excited to get more episodes for season 9 again.

