‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 Poster Has a Surprise for Nathan Fans

Fans of Hallmark’s series “When Calls the Heart” have something new to talk about. The season 9 poster has just been revealed, and as expected, it contained a big focus on Elizabeth and Lucas’ blossoming relationship. But there was a surprise callout to Nathan fans too.

The Poster Shows Lucas & Elizabeth as the Focus, with Nathan in the Background

The poster was revealed by ET Online and contains the tagline: “Where will love lead you next?” The poster shows Lucas and Elizabeth wearing matching colors, as Elizabeth looks at the camera and Lucas watches her with an amused, loving expression on his face.

But in the background, there’s something special for Nathan fans. We see Nathan also looking at the camera, rather than at Elizabeth, and beside him is a potential new love interest, Mei Sou.

A New Woman Catches Nathan’s Eye This Season

At the end of season 8, Elizabeth chose to pursue a relationship with Lucas and told Nathan that she only loved him as a friend. Nathan took the whole thing in stride, although his heart was clearly broken.

A sneak peek that was released before the season 9 poster revealed that a new woman may be catching Nathan’s eye.

#Hearties Another new #WCTH promo. Nathan is meeting someone new in this one. Interesting! I wonder??? pic.twitter.com/dRI3hz8TPH — ShelbysHope (@Hisloveliftedme) December 25, 2021

The sneak peek begins with Hickam showing Nathan a poster from his mayoral run that’s been vandalized. He tells Nathan that he’s hoping he can figure out who the culprit was, but Nathan’s attention is quickly drawn away from Hickam and Fiona to a new woman who’s walking down the stairs. As they talk, they reference a previous meeting they had that isn’t shown in the sneak peek, but which seemed to really intrigue Nathan.

“Did I see you ride into town?” he asks her.

“Did you?” she mysteriously replies.

“A brown quarter horse,” he says.

“It’s a very common breed,” she says.

“A very fast brown quarter horse,” he adds.

“Mei Sou,” she says, offering her hand. He shakes her hand as he introduces himself, and there really seem to be sparks between these two.

Kevin McGarry, who portrays Nathan, told Deidre Behar of Entertainment Tonight what to expect from his character in season 9, which she shared on Instagram.

McGarry said about season 9: “Feeling pretty excited, feeling pretty good. I think ‘When Calls the Heart’ is going to be venturing into new territory this year and it’s one of the more fresher seasons I think.”

The Poster Is Very Different From Last Season’s

The season 9 poster is very different from last season’s poster.

#FlashbackFriday to one year ago today when this poster came out. Would really love to get the season 9 poster today! #Hearties #Season9WillBeDivine #WCTH pic.twitter.com/kkEVugC3oV — heartiehallmarkie (@heartiehallmark) December 17, 2021

Last season featured 11 members of the cast, while this season’s poster focuses on only four characters.

Here’s a comparison with all the past seasons’ posters.

Elizabeth is always the focus of the posters, and it’s not unusual for a poster to only contain a few of the main cast members.

The Poster Also References Lucas & Elizabeth’s Balloon Ride

In the background of the season 9 poster, you can see the hot air balloon that was part of one of the first official clips released for the new season.

The video, which was first shared on Entertainment Tonight’s Twitter account, shows Lucas and Elizabeth in a hot air balloon. The account tagged Erin Krakow (Elizabeth) and Chris McNally (Lucas) in the post.

We are SO sure and SO ready for #WCTH to return! Only ET has the exclusive first footage with @ErinKrakow @ChrisMcNally_ from season 9! #Hearties pic.twitter.com/S0Z9gtcvqw — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 14, 2021

Elizabeth seems nervous about riding on the balloon, which was expanded upon in a longer sneak peek that was released later.

Lucas assures her that he knows how to operate an air balloon, which provides her some comfort. In a sweet moment, Lucas promises, “I will never let anything happen to you.”

