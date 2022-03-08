‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 Premiere Breaks Hallmark Viewing Record

Hallmark’s hit series, “When Calls the Heart,” is already making history. Season 9’s premiere, which aired on March 6, has broken viewing records, obtaining more same-day/live views than any other season premiere.

Brian Bird Congratulated the Show & Hearties Fans

Co-creator and executive producer Brian Bird took to Twitter to congratulate “Hearties” fans, writing, “Check this out #hearties. You set a new Live plus same-day season premiere ratings record! #Heartiesrule!”

Check this out #hearties. You set a new Live plus same-day season premiere ratings record! #Heartiesrule! https://t.co/IARYYYSQyC — Brian Bird (@brbird) March 8, 2022

The Twitter account Cable News Watch broke the news, writing: “Congrats #Hearties 2.3M debut for season 9! Season 8’s debut had 2.14!”

The numbers were reported by ShowBuzzDaily, revealing the live/same-day viewer count for the season 9 premiere.

According to ShowBuzzDaily, the “When Calls the Heart” premiere had 2.265 million viewers and rated .14 in the 18-49 demographic. This gave it a ranking of 59 out of all the shows that aired on Sunday, March 6. So the demographic rating didn’t allow the show to make it into the top 50 for that day, but the premiere did break all previous “When Calls the Heart” season premiere viewing records.

Fans were quick to congratulate Bird and the series about the great news.

Love this! 👏👏 All the storylines are fantastic and I'm enamored by that one burgeoning love story that's every bit as wonderful as advertised. Congratulations to everyone who makes this show possible!! #Hearties #LucaBeth #WCTH #Season9WillBeDivine pic.twitter.com/N3vSnT54Ro — Div (@Divine_Lustre) March 8, 2022

Divine_Lustre wrote: “Love this! 👏👏 All the storylines are fantastic and I’m enamored by that one burgeoning love story that’s every bit as wonderful as advertised. Congratulations to everyone who makes this show possible!! #Hearties #LucaBeth #WCTH #Season9WillBeDivine.”

Congrats, sir. Looks like you made all the right choices to keep the show growing after all. 😊 pic.twitter.com/VXQRS2FrEg — livinglavidalucabeth (@vivalalucabeth) March 8, 2022

Another viewer, @vivalalucabeth, wrote, “Congrats, sir. Looks like you made all the right choices to keep the show growing after all. 😊”

Love and kindness always wins. So happy for not only the #Hearties but also the best cast and crew in television. — rheatha (@rheatha1) March 8, 2022

And @rheatha1 wrote, “Love and kindness always wins. So happy for not only the #Hearties but also the best cast and crew in television.”

The Show Beat Out ‘The Walking Dead’ in Live/Same-Day Total Viewers

How did live viewers overall compare with other shows that night? “When Calls the Heart” had 2.265 million live/same-day viewers. This by itself was actually greater in total views than many of the show’s competitors, even if the demographic rating was lower.

For comparison, “The Walking Dead” had 1.672 million live/same-day viewers according to ShowBuzzDaily. However, it ranked .42 in the 18-49 demographic, which is why it ranked #3 overall for that day, while “When Calls the Heart” was #59.

A new “90-Day Fiance: Before 90” episode had 1.974 million viewers total, also less than “When Calls the Heart.” “Real Housewives of SLC” only had 713,000.

How does the season premiere’s ratings compare to Hallmark movies? The season premiere didn’t get enough views to beat the top 10 Hallmark movies of 2021, or some of the new Hallmark movie premieres of 2022. “The Wedding Veil,” for example, clocked in with 3.394 million live viewers for the first movie in the trilogy, and a .29 in the 18-49 demographic.

The first “The Wedding Veil” movie beat “Christmas at Castle Heart,” which had 3.31 million live viewers and was the top-viewed Hallmark movie of 2021 (in terms of same-day numbers.)

The #10 movie of 2021 for Hallmark was “A Christmas Together With You,” receiving 2.76 million live/same-day viewers. So this was still more than the premiere of “When Calls the Heart.”

However, the fact that the season 9 premiere beat the previous season premieres’ ratings is a great sign. This will no doubt play favorably when Hallmark is deciding whether or not to renew the series for a tenth season.

To make sure you don’t miss a single news update about “When Calls the Heart,” join the Hearties News Facebook group, follow the Heavy on Hallmark Facebook page or subscribe to the Heavy on Hallmark newsletter here.