‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 Premiere Date May Be Delayed

Over Christmas weekend, “When Calls the Heart” fans were treated to sneak peeks about what to expect in the upcoming season. Unfortunately, the latest promos from the Hallmark Channel that aired on TV are indicating that the season’s premiere has been delayed beyond when viewers were originally expecting the show to come back. Crown Media has not announced an official premiere date yet.

The Latest Promos Reveal the New Season Is Premiering in March, Not February

Nearly every season, “When Calls the Heart” premieres in February. However, this year it looks like things are different and the Hallmark series is premiering in March instead. This was revealed when promos airing on TV the first weekend of January noted the series was returning in March. The promos hadn’t been changed online as of the time of this article’s publication, and the change could only be seen on television.

The Instagram account Starwatchbyline was one of the first to notice the change in the promos for “When Calls the Heart.” The promos now end with the words “Coming in March.”

Fans had originally expected a February premiere, and the Instagram account noted that the TV promo closures had only recently been changed.

The promo closures had originally simply read that the series was returning in 2022.

A “Team Lucas” fan shared the same photo on January 1 after seeing the new promo closure on TV.

Fans have all sorts of theories about the change. One fan wrote, “Interesting – Maybe they want to avoid another Mother’s Day finale in May!!!!”

Another fan wrote, “Hallmark cancelled TGW so I think they are trying to stretch out the season.”

Other fans have also speculated the delay might be due to “Good Witch” no longer airing.

Yeah I am sure that is why, but that's a lousy reason. They canceled the other show and now it feels like we are being punished. — heartiehallmarkie (@heartiehallmark) January 1, 2022

The last time Hallmark delayed a season of “When Calls the Heart,” it was because they had to edit some scenes that originally had Lori Loughlin in them. This happened after the season started in March 2019.

When Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth, was asked during an Instagram Q&A in August when season 9 might premiere, she had guessed it would be in February 2022.

Ever since season 3, the show has returned in February. Season 1, which was 12 episodes long, debuted on January 11, 2014. Season 2, which was seven episodes long, debuted on April 25, 2015. Then things got back into the February pattern for season 3, which was eight episodes long and debuted on February 21, 2016. Season 4, which was 10 episodes long, debuted on February 19, 2017. Season 5, which was 10 episodes long, debuted on February 18, 2018. Season 6 debuted on February 24, 2019. (It then went on hiatus briefly to edit Lori Loughlin out of some episodes.) Season 7 premiered in February 2020. Season 8 premiered on February 21, 2021.

Hallmark Is Hosting a ‘Loveuary’ Event in February

Hallmark fans who need a dose of “When Calls the Heart” early can catch Kevin McGarry, who plays Nathan, in “The Wedding Veil.” The first movie in the trilogy premieres on January 8.

After that, the Hallmark Channel is hosting a “Loveuary” themed lineup of movies in February, ET reported. “The Wedding Veil” will air again on February 5, followed by “The Wedding Veil Unveiled” and “The Wedding Veil Legacy” on the next two Saturdays. Then on February 26, “Welcome to Mama’s” will air. The movie stars Melanie SCrofano, Lorraine Bracco, and Daniel di Tomasso.

However, since all these movies are airing on Saturdays, it’s not clear why “When Calls the Heart” can’t still air on Sunday nights in February.

Crown Media has not yet officially announced the premiere date of season 9. The change in the promos is the only clue that viewers have about when the new season will begin, as of the time of this article’s publication.

