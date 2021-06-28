‘When Calls the Heart’ Kicks Off Season 9 Prep During Record-Breaking Heatwave

“When Calls the Heart” has just officially kicked off prepping for season 9 at the Jamestown movie set in Canada. At the same time, the filming location for the beloved Hallmark series is experiencing an unprecedented heatwave.

Prep for Season 9 Has Officially Started

Peter DeLuise, director for “When Calls the Heart,” shared on June 25, 2021, that prep had officially started for Season 9. He shared two photos from the Jamestown Movie Set in Canada with the simple caption: “#Hearties #WCTH #WhenCallsTheHeart @hallmarkchannel @SCHeartHome #BTS #behindthescenes Season 9 Prep Day 1.”

“When Calls the Heart” is filmed at the Jamestown movie set in Canada, a 96-acre land in Langley, British Columbia, that was formerly called MacInnes Farms, shared I’ve Scene It on Hallmark.

In an interview with Charisma Podcast Network’s Greenelines podcast and host Dr. Steve Greene, creator Brian Bird revealed that season 9 would begin filming in just six weeks from the interview’s date, which was June 14. This puts the start of filming as happening roughly around the week of July 19-23.

Jamestown Movie Set Shared that Temperatures Are Expected to Reach 113F

The very next day, Jamestown Movie Set shared on Facebook that a heat wave was heading for Canada that would include the MacInnes Farms location. Temperatures are expected to hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit, they wrote.

“The big news in Hope Valley is the heat wave that’s settled in for the foreseeable future! With temps predicted at 45C ((113F) set for Monday and nearly that hot on the days before and after, we predict a lot of sweat and remembering how January never did this to us! For those who are used to temps like this, you’re super heros. #yesiwanttobuildasnowman #popsiclesareafoodgroupright.”

Based on Bird’s estimate of when filming would begin, the cast isn’t going to be filming in this intense heat. But it might affect people who are on-site prepping for filming.

As of the day of publication, Langley’s high temperature was expected to reach 108 to 109 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, and the entire region is under a heat warning.

According to The Weather Network, most of western Canada is experiencing record-breaking temperatures and is expected to last for a few days. The heatwave is caused by a heat dome, which is a region of high pressure where air compresses in layers beneath it. Some schools in the region even shut down in anticipation of the heat. The heat might continue into Thursday, The Weather Network warned.

Some areas opened cooling centers, since many buildings in this region of Canada do not have air conditioning. Parts of the northwestern United States, such as Washington and Oregon, were also experiencing record-breaking temperatures.

The Weather Network noted that British Columbia (where Jamestown Movie Set is located) was experiencing the most extreme heat. Power grids were also facing extreme usage and reporting peaks in hourly demand in the region.

In Vancouver, additional measures were taken to help residents, including offering water at community centers, providing bottled water, tabletop fans, and wellness checks, providing common area air-conditioned spaces in some regions, and more.

