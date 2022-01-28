New ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 Trailer Has Fans Buzzing

Fans of “When Calls the Heart” have a lot to celebrate. Crown Media has released the season 9 trailer for the Hallmark series, and fans can’t stop theorizing and sharing all the different scenes. The season 9 poster was just released on Friday, January 28, too. Read on to see the new trailer and what fans have to say about it.

The New Trailer Showcases Key Moments from Season 9

The new trailer, released by ET Online, can be watched below.





Play



When Calls the Heart Season 9 TRAILER (Exclusive) The ‘When Calls the Heart’ season 9 trailer is here and full of emotional, dramatic and sweet moments. Elizabeth and Lucas’ romance heats up as the saloon owner helps throw his lady love a surprise party. Lucas also spends time bonding with Elizabeth’s son, Jack. Meanwhile, Nathan is spending time with a new woman who… 2022-01-28T17:00:38Z

The trailer shows key moments from season 9 — some that fans had expected based on sneak peeks and some moments that caught fans by surprise.

To make sure you don’t miss a single update about “When Calls the Heart, along with new stories as we analyze this trailer, join the Hearties News Facebook group, follow the Heavy on Hallmark Facebook page or subscribe to the Heavy on Hallmark newsletter here.

The Trailer Has Sweet Moments Between Characters & Intense Moments, Including a Fire

At the beginning of the trailer, we see Lucas, Elizabeth, and little Jack happily waving at something while the trailer announces that the series is returning on March 6.

Then we see a surprise party for Elizabeth at the saloon that the entire town is attending. There’s a sign in front of them that reads, “Congratulations Elizabeth! We are all so proud of you!”

This might be about her book, as it appears that there’s a copy of her book next to her congratulations sign.

Then we see a brief exchange between Mei Sou and Nathan. Mei Sou is new to Hope Valley and seems to have caught Nathan’s eye.

There’s a voiceover of Elizabeth saying, “I wrote this as a love letter to my son,” while she’s signing copies of her book. We see Lucas having a really sweet moment with Little Jack, where he is reading a book while Little Jack is getting ready to go to sleep. Elizabeth peeks in on them and is pleased with what she sees.

Some fans are sharing that this scene reminds them of one with Jack from an earlier season.

We see a brief shot of Joseph and Minnie Canfield together, followed by Rosemary and Lee while a voiceover from Elizabeth says, “And to everyone else in this town…” (completing her thought about the love letter.)

We also see a brief shot of Bill Avery, followed by Henry saying to Elizabeth, “I can’t quite outrun my past.” Then we see another shot of Henry looking into the mine, where the story of Hope Valley all began.

There’s another shot where it looks like Nathan is on horseback and close to getting hit by a car.

And then there’s a view of what appears to be a pretty serious fire affecting Hope Valley and Elizabeth watching from nearby, looking scared. It’s not clear from the shot what building is on fire.

In the next scene, we see Rosemary and Elizabeth holding hands, and a slightly disheveled Lucas laughing with Elizabeth.

A voiceover says, “We’re on the threshold of a new era here.”

The trailer closes with Elizabeth sitting with Little Jack and pointing at a butterfly that’s nearby.

Fans Can’t Stop Talking About the Trailer

Fans can’t stop talking about all the scenes in the new trailer. Some are talking about just how sweet Lucas and Elizabeth look with Little Jack.

Kirsten Gower replied on Twitter, writing: “This is exactly what Elizabeth meant when she told Rosemary that Jack would miss out on so much and that it had been so hard for her to come to terms with. Having Lucas now stepping into the father shoes will mean a lot to her as indeed it would for anyone in real life.”

Fans are wondering if it’s the saloon that’s on fire.

is it confirme that the fire is at the saloon … because the mayor/judge building and the mountie office are both at Elizabeth’s back?? — HH (@lanuevanormal) January 28, 2022

One person said that with the buildings shown behind Elizabeth in one shot in the trailer, it could very well be the saloon that’s on fire.

I'm wondering if the fire was arson.🤔🤔

And this could be the same ADR outfit that Erin shared the other day.#Hearties❤ #LucaBeth #S9WillBeDivine pic.twitter.com/w13tjZdmN7 — Gina.Christine🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@Gina__Christine) January 28, 2022

Elizabeth also seems to be wearing the same outfit she was shown wearing in a photo that’s gotten fans talking. (See the photo in Heavy’s story here.)

To make sure you don’t miss a single update about “When Calls the Heart, along with new stories as we analyze this trailer, join the Hearties News Facebook group, follow the Heavy on Hallmark Facebook page or subscribe to the Heavy on Hallmark newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s January 2022 Movie Lineup