‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Headlines Hallmark’s Fall Movie Lineup

A “When Calls the Heart” star is headlining Hallmark’s fall movie lineup for August. Kavan Smith, who portrays Lee on the hit Hallmark series, is starring in “Big Sky River” on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Kavan Smith Is Playing the Role of a Sheriff in Montana

Kavin Smith’s movie, “Big Sky River,” premieres on Sunday, August 7, at 9 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. He’s playing the role of Sheriff Boone Taylor, who lives in Parable, Montana.

Emmanuelle Vaugier stars opposite Smith in the role of Tara Kendall, a woman who leaves New York City to get away from the big city life and her ex-husband. She returns to a small town she knows well, and discovers that Taylor is her neighbor.

Smith wrote about the movie on Instagram: “When I told my kids I was playing a cowboy they answered, ‘You? A cowboy?’ Kids what are you gonna do? Tune in despite my kids.”

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Tara needs to go back to Parable, Montana, the place that made her the happiest, in order to move forward after a messy divorce. Her handsome neighbor presents an unexpected twist.”

Here Are the Rest of the Fall Movies in the Lineup

Smith’s is just one of many fall movies planned for August 2022.

Also on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Holly Robinson Peete will star in “The Journey Ahead,” Celebrating the Soaps shared. She stars opposite Kaylee Bryant on August 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern. The movie is about a famous actress and a wilderness expert who drive from LA to New York together.

Then on August 28 at 9 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark Mahogany will kick off its first movie, “Unthinkably Good Things.” This one stars Karen Pittman, Erica Ash, Joyful Drake, Jermaine Love, and Lance Gross. The movie is about a woman at the crossroads of her career who seeks advice from two friends who reunite with her in Italy. They all end up reexamining their lives and make major life-changing decisions, Celebrating the Soaps shared.

The Hallmark Channel has also listed its lineup for August, with all movies premiering at 8 p.m. Eastern.

“Love in the Limelight” stars Alexa and Carlos PenaVega portraying the story of Nick and Summer falling in love after being pen pals for a long time. The movie airs on August 6.

The synopsis reads: “After years of being pen pals with Nick (Carlos PenaVega), Summer’s (Alexa PenaVega) teen crush and former lead singer of the popular boy band The Mendez Boyz, the two finally meet in person when he comes to town for a comeback concert. Their friendship has set the stage for romance and Summer’s Abuelita (Coll) – a hip grandma with a growing TikTok following – encourages her to follow her heart.”

“Romance in Style“ premieres on August 13, starring Jaicy Elliot, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Candice Huffine. According to TV Insider, this new movie has a message that focuses on body positivity.

The synopsis reads: “Ella’s (Elliot) unique designs inspire publishing mogul Derek (Hollingsworth) to include plus-sized fashion in his magazine. It’s not long before Derek realizes that Ella’s influence reaches far beyond the catwalk.”

Then on August 20, “Dating the Delaneys” premieres starring Rachel Boston and Paul Campbell.

The synopsis reads: “Maggie Delaney (Boston) is a divorced mother who ventures into the dating world with some help from Michael (Campbell) the single father of her son’s friend. At the same time, Maggie’s mother Barb (Karen Kruper) and her teen daughter Emma (Zoë Christie) begin romances of their own. As these three generations of women explore the highs and lows of modern dating, they learn that love and romance can be found at any age…and sometimes where you least expect it.”

On August 27, “Game, Set, Love” premieres, starring Davida Williams, Richard Harmon and Tracy Austin.

The synopsis reads: “Former pro tennis player Taylor (Williams) reluctantly agrees to coach her former doubles partner Ashley (Jennifer Khoe) and her new partner Will (Harmon), who needs to repair his reputation and career. Although Taylor and Will clash at first, she’s surprised to discover a different side to him. Even more surprising is when Taylor finds herself entering the tournament with Will after Ashley is sidelined by an injury. As they get ready to compete, the pair learns they just may be a perfect match.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2022 Movie Lineup