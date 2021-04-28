‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Joining New Series with Lacey Chabert

One of the stars of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” is going to be the leading man in a wedding trilogy series, starring alongside Lacey Chabert. Hallmark just announced that Kevin McGarry, who plays Nathan on “When Calls the Heart,” is signed up for this new series.

The movie trilogy is called The Wedding Veil and stars Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney, and Autumn Reeser. McGarry will also be starring in the series, Good Housekeeping reported.

Chabert will also be the executive producer of the new movie series.

Chabert told Good Housekeeping about the series: “This project is, quite literally, a dream come true for me and one that I have been deeply invested in. Both Allison and Autumn are incredibly talented, smart and wonderful women and actors. I’m thrilled to be able to finally get to work with them and tell this very special story!”

Michelle Vicary, EVP Programming at Crown Media Family Networks, said about the movie trilogy: “While our channel is associated with romance, a core tenet of the Hallmark brand is celebrating love in its many facets, including family bonds and enduring friendships. Our programming is reflecting that more and more. What better way to celebrate female friendships than to bring together three beloved actors from our network, Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser.”

The first movie is expected to release in 2022, with production having just started.

The series is inspired by a book by Lori Wilde, originally called There Goes the Bride: Wedding Veil Wishes Book 1 (now called Long, Tall Texan.) Good Housekeeping reported that the series is inspired by the book, but will diverge from the plot.

Chabert Posted a Photo of Her Filming for the Movie with McGarry

Chabert shared a photo on Instagram of her filming for the movie with McGarry.

She wrote: “Having so much fun filming “The Wedding Veil” with @kevin_mcgarry_w for @hallmarkchannel 👰‍♀️ #dayonepicture #weddingveiltrilogy #theweddingveil 📸 @rachelsstyle”

Several Hallmark stars chimed in with their congratulations about the series. Will Kemp replied: “👏🏼🥳❤️.”

Andrea Brooks wrote: “Two of the best of the best!!!”

One fan wrote: “The first book is Called The Tall Texan,Kevin is perfect the book cover and content is naughty so Hallmark will clean it up.”

Chabert shared another picture the next day from filming.

She wrote: “Enjoyed working with @fionavroom so much. Fiona and I worked together on my first movie back after having Julia four years ago and I’ll always appreciate how supportive she was then and again now. You’re the best, Fiona! 💕 #TheWeddingVeil”

She also shared a photo from a hair touchup while filming the movie.

For one of her first posts, about the movie, she wrote: “Happy Thursday from my dressing room! I’m working on a new project which has been really fun. I can’t wait until I can tell you more about it! 🌹 Makeup @gilabois Hair @seeshelljones Costumes @jaralin & @rachelsstyle #TheWeddingVeil”

Erin Krakow replied, “Beauty!”

Erin Cahill wrote: “You are so absolutely gorgeous!”

Alison Sweeney, who’s also starring in the series, replied: “Gorgeous dress. (Of course!).”

This next photo was shared by The Wardrobe Girls, showing Sweeney, Chabert, and Reeser filming a scene in the first movie.

