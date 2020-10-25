This ‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Wants Back on the Show

Hallmark fans love When Calls the Heart and they’ve grown really attached to some of the characters. But they’ve also had to say goodbye to quite a few over the years. At least one beloved actor has said that he would be open and really happy to come back on the show one day if Hallmark asked.

Daniel Lissing Said He’d Return to the Show for a Cameo ‘Anytime’ Hallmark Asked Him

In an interview with ET, Daniel Lissing said yes, he’d absolutely be happy to return to the show one day. Of course, his character Jack was killed off and can’t come back to the land of the living. But Lissing said he’d be open to a cameo or flashback if the opportunity ever came up.

Lissing told ET:

That (returning) would be so much fun. Of course. Just to go up there and see everyone again. I could see my old horse, Taylor. Look, if Hallmark called me for anything, I’d be there. They were there for me for five years so of course, I love those guys, so anytime.

He’s also been pitching the idea of starring in a Hallmark movie with Erin Krakow.

Lissing told ET Online: “About two or three years ago, I sent a big proposal to Hallmark pitching a Christmas movie with Erin and I in modern day, and they didn’t think it was the right time. Maybe it is now?”

Lissing said he would love to work with Krakow again.

“I’d be totally open to it, hopefully Erin would too.”

Lissing Left the Show for ‘Very Personal’ Reasons

Lissing never said exactly why he left the show. He said he had to leave because of “reasons that are very personal to me.” He did not want to elaborate further, but said Hallmark was nothing but supportive. His full quote reads:

Circumstances arose for me where I needed to leave When Calls the Heart for reasons that are very personal to me. I went to Hallmark, and they were nothing but supportive of me. I went to the girls, and they were nothing but supportive of me.

Lissing chose to move on from the show while contracts were being renegotiated. Ultimately, Jack Thornton was written off too, because there was just no way to recast him or to write a plot where he left his beloved Elizabeth for a long period of time.

Lissing said the cast was completely supportive of his need to leave.

Lori Loughlin said in a Facebook live discussion at the time: “We are actors, and actors have contracts and sometimes contracts expire and you have a choice to make. You either renegotiate or you don’t, and Dan has chosen to move on, we respect that. No judgment. We love him; we wish him well. He’s still part of the Hallmark family.”

Lissing’s really happy in his life since leaving the show — he’s even now married.

He told ET Online that if he hadn’t left the show, he would have never met his wife. So although he hasn’t indicated wanting to return in a permanent role, he has said that he’d love a reunion of sorts if he was ever asked back for a cameo.

Fans Are Begging for Jack to Come Back

When Calls the Heart fans (aka Hearties) would love nothing more than to see Jack return to the show in some form or fashion. When Erin Krakow shared an Instagram post featuring Pascale Hutton in late September, fans couldn’t stop talking about how much they missed Jack. One person said that Elizabeth’s romance with Lucas and Nathan just didn’t compare to what she had with Jack. And another said that Jack’s time being married to Elizabeth was just too short, adding: “I don’t care how they do it, but Jack needs to come back.”

Back in April, Heavy hosted a poll for fans to vote on whether they wanted Elizabeth with Nathan or Lucas more. Nathan won hands down with 4,781 votes (71% of the results.) Lucas was second with 22.9%. Interestingly, just 3% voted that they missed Jack and no one compared to him.

