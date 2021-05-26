These ‘When Calls the Heart’ Stars Are Making New Hallmark Movies

Several “When Calls the Heart” stars are currently working on new movies for Hallmark, while at least one other star is hinting about a new production happening soon. Here’s a look at what the “When Calls the Heart” actors are currently planning.

Paul Greene Said He Might Need to Quarantine for a Production Soon

When Cameron Mathison shared a photo while quarantining for a new Hallmark movie, several other actors jumped into his replies to share that they’re probably going to start working on new Hallmark movies soon too. One of those was Paul Greene.

Greene said he’d need the same quarantine spot soon. “When Calls the Heart” just aired its Season 8 finale, where Greene’s character, Carson, left for a two-year fellowship. Fans have been wondering if Greene will be gone permanently or not.

Mathison replied: “you would love this spot!”

A fan replied: “do not tease, Mr Greene… I think of this place as a hallmark movie making site, you upped my hopes big time.”

Mathison shared a photo while quarantining for a Hallmark movie and wrote: “Kinda hit the jackpot with this quarantine location🙌🏼 I’m up in BC Canada for my next Hallmark movie and the deal is you need to quarantine for 2 weeks before filming begins. I found this sweet little place in the woods with incredible views all around🙏🏼

This will be a rest and reset 2 weeks for me …”

Ryan Paevey responded that it was looking like he would be there before a new Hallmark movie soon himself. He wrote: “Do tell do tell, haha….lookin like I’ll be back up there soon myself.” He’s not a “When Calls the Heart” actor, but he was participating in the conversation and hinting about a new movie too.

Mathison replied: “@ryanpaevey you’d love this place man. 80 yards of perfect lawn in front with beautiful views, and forest all around.”

Paevey wrote back: “@cameronmathison I’ll message ya, haha….sounds like my kinda place”

Pascale Hutton & Kavan Smith Are Starring in a New Movie

Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith, who star as Rosemary and Lee on “When Calls the Heart,” have a new movie premiering on Saturday, June 5 at 9 p.m. Eastern called “You Had Me at Aloha.”

The synopsis reads: “When the host of a popular travel show resigns, the network enlists Paige, to step in for the next season set in Hawaii. Unbeknownst to her, they have also hired Ben, who likes to push everything to the extreme. As these two new co-hosts clash over their opposing ideas for production, they grapple with the fact that not only do they need each other to further their careers, but they also balance each other on and off the screen.”

Kevin McGarry Is Working on a Series of Movies with Lacey Chabert

Kevin McGarry, who plays Nathan on “When Calls the Heart,” is starring in a movie trilogy with Lacey Chabert. The movie trilogy is called “The Wedding Veil” and also stars Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser, Good Housekeeping reported.

Chabert told Good Housekeeping about the series: “This project is, quite literally, a dream come true for me and one that I have been deeply invested in. Both Allison and Autumn are incredibly talented, smart and wonderful women and actors. I’m thrilled to be able to finally get to work with them and tell this very special story!”

The first movie is expected to release in 2022, with production having just started.

Jack Wagner Is Working on a New ‘Wedding March’ Installment

Jack Wagner, who plays Bill Avery on the series, is working on a new “Wedding March” installment for Hallmark.

Loretta Walsh Is Filming a Romantic Comedy with an Independent Company

Loretta Walsh, who plays Florence, is starring in a movie being produced by an independent Canadian company, Mission City Record reported. She’s starring in “Hot in Love” alongside Tegan Moss, Devon Alexander, and Chris Russell. The movie hasn’t been picked up by a major network yet, so it’s not clear if it will be a Hallmark movie ultimately or not.

The movie is about a local firefighter raising money for a playground.

