When Does ‘When Hope Calls’ Season 2 Return with Episode 3?

Season 2 of “When Hope Calls” kicked off on Saturday, December 18, with two back-to-back episodes called “A Country Christmas.” The series is a spinoff to Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart,” airing on GAC FAmily. But after you’ve watched the first two episodes, you’ll likely be wondering when the rest of season 2, including episode 3, will be airing. Here’s what we know so far.

As of the time of this article’s publication, GAC Family had not yet announced the return date for season 2 episode 3 of “When Hope Calls” or the other episodes following it. No, the episodes aren’t going to immediately start airing next Saturday. Instead, there will be a hiatus before the rest of the season returns.

Parade reported that a date has not been announced yet for the rest of the season, but the rest of the episodes will likely return in early 2022.

Parade also reported that although production of the Christmas episodes had wrapped by mid-December, the rest of season 2 still has to resume production. So it’s not clear if any additional episodes after season 2 episode 2 have even been filmed yet.

If you miss the premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern of the two episodes on GAC Family, they will re-air on December 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern and on December 25 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Is Likely Returning in February

It’s probably a safe bet that “When Hope Calls” won’t air on GAC Family at the same time as “When Calls the Heart,” but perhaps after “When Calls the Heart” has concluded its ninth season. However, neither Hallmark nor GAC Family have commented on how the two show’s seasons will line up.

The new season of “When Calls the Heart” is returning sometime in early 2022. Although an official date hasn’t been shared at the time of this article’s publication, Hearties might learn more details on December 24 or December 25. The Hallmark Channel announced that actors from the series will be sharing behind-the-scenes stories and sneak peeks on both days while Christmas movies air. This is instead of a “When Calls the Heart” Christmas movie. The Christmas movies used to be a tradition on the Hallmark Channel, but 2021 will mark the second year in a row that the movies haven’t taken place.

When asked during an Instagram Q&A in August about the return of “When Calls the Heart,” Krakow shared that the series will return in “probably February 2022!”

The show typically returns in February, so a February 2022 return would be in line with when the series typically airs on the Hallmark Channel. Even season 8 premiered on February 21, 2021, despite the pandemic.

Season 1, which was 12 episodes long, debuted on January 11, 2014. Season 2, which was seven episodes long, debuted on April 25, 2015. Then things got back to normal for season 3, which was eight episodes long and debuted on February 21, 2016. Season 4, which was 10 episodes long, debuted on February 19, 2017. Season 5, which was also 10 episodes long, debuted on February 18, 2018. And season 6 debuted on February 24, 2019. (It then went on hiatus briefly to edit Lori Loughlin out of some episodes.) Season 7 premiered in February 2020.

This season is going to be 12 episodes long, executive producer Brian Bird confirmed, which is the same longer length as season 8.

