Here’s When Hallmark Is Finally Airing Its Countdown to Christmas Preview Special

Hallmark fans have been wondering when The Hallmark Channel would finally air its Countdown to Christmas preview for 2021. The details have finally been released, revealing that this year’s TV special is going to be a little different. Here’s what you need to know about when the special is airing and how to watch it.

The Special Is Airing During a Hallmark Movie This Year

In most previous years, Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas event was a special that aired following an original movie on The Hallmark Channel. Last year’s event was hosted by Candace Cameron Bure.

This year, Hallmark is going to do things a little differently. According to a preview ad that you can watch on The Hallmark Channel’s website, this year’s special is going to air during the premiere of Hallmark’s “Advice to Love By” on October 16, rather than airing after the movie. So if you want to catch sneak peeks of the upcoming movies, you’ll need to watch them during the new Hallmark movie.

“Advice to Love By” airs on Saturday, October 16 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central.

This year, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Danica McKellar will be hosting the Countdown to Christmas preview special. So remember: rather than being able to record the preview special separately, if you’re wanting to watch it later, you’ll need to record “Advice to Love By” and watch for the Countdown to Christmas segments that air during the commercials.

Mowry-Housley & McKellar Are Hosting the Preview Special

Tamera Mowry-Housley has wrapped her latest Hallmark holiday title, THE SANTA STAKEOUT, a.k.a. I SPY CHRISTMAS, in B.C. "Thanks to everyone who made this film such a pleasant and smooth ride, now back to my babies," Mowry-Housley said. 📸 https://t.co/I5pICLQNFg pic.twitter.com/nWkhyKyxWv — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 15, 2021

Mowry-Housley is starring with Paul Campbell in “The Santa Stakeout,” which airs on The Hallmark Channel on October 24. The movie was filmed in Canada and wrapped in mid-August. Joe Pantoliano is also starring.

The synopsis reads: “Tanya is a police detective who is reluctantly partnered with fellow detective Ryan to solve a recent string of heists taking place during high-profile holiday parties around town. They go undercover as newlyweds Tasha and Rupert, moving into the vacant house next to Mr. Miller, the jovial chair of the community’s Christmas committee…and the prime suspect in the case. As Tanya and Ryan partake in the neighborhood’s holiday happenings to keep up appearances and crack the case, they get swept up in Christmas. Before they know it, their cover story as a couple in love starts to become reality.”

Danica McKellar reveals a little Easter egg to look out for in YOU, ME AND THE CHRISTMAS TREES, filming now in Victoria. 📸 https://t.co/iREzoEqB7Z pic.twitter.com/PeRCHewGeR — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 11, 2021

McKellar’s movie is kicking off Countdown to Christmas this year. She’s starring with Benjamin Ayres in “You, Me, And the Christmas Trees,” which airs on The Hallmark Channel on October 22.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Olivia is Connecticut’s resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family’s 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop.”

McKellar shared that her movie was filmed in Canada during a heatwave.

You can learn more about the Christmas movies airing on Hallmark’s two channels in 2021 in Heavy’s story here.

