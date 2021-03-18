Hallmark Announces ‘Home & Family’ Is Returning with Big Changes

Hallmark’s daytime talk show, Home & Family, has been missing from the lineup for months now. The series was put on hiatus during the pandemic. In its place, encores of Hallmark movies have been airing instead. But now there’s finally a conclusion to the hiatus and a date in mind for the series’ return. However, the show is going to look a little different now that it’s back.

‘Home & Family’ Is Returning on April 5

A return date for the daytime series has finally been announced. New episodes are scheduled to begin airing on Monday, April 5, Deadline reported. Production on the series will begin a week earlier on Monday, March 29.

The Schedule’s Going to Look Very Different When It Returns

This time around though, the schedule for Home & Family is going to look very different, Deadline reported. Instead of airing Monday through Friday for two hours each day, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern, the series will now be airing only three days a week, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.

In addition, the series will only air for one hour each day instead of two hours, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Eastern.

A spokesperson for the Crown Media Family Network told Deadline: “This change tightens the show, allowing us to created more in-depth segments and interviews.”

On the Home & Family Facebook page, they wrote: “Guess what? We’re coming back! The whole family will be returning on April 5! With a brand-new format as a one-hour show, airing three days a week, Monday – Wednesday at 10am, this change will allow us to create more in-depth segments and interviews.”

The Show Halted Production Multiple Times During the Pandemic

The series has seen some ups and downs during the pandemic. First it halted production in March 2020 with virtually all of Hollywood as COVID-19 first began to spread. The series then resumed production in September 2020, but shut down again on December 21. Episodes stopped airing the first week of January 2021.

On Facebook, the official page answered fans’ questions, sharing that they had to temporarily suspend production in order to comply with SAG/AFTRA. They said they were monitoring the situation, and could go back into production at any time. Hallmark assured fans that they would make an announcement when the show returns, and they held true to that promise.

However, on the official Home & Family Facebook page, not everyone is thrilled with the news about shorter episodes and they’re worried about the show’s future.

One fan wrote: “Will check it out but sounds like the beginning of the end of a favorite show. Maybe I’m missing something … but you’re reducing your overall air time in half so that you are able to have longer interviews ”

Other fans expressed concern or noted that with all the changes from COVID-19, they were glad to see the show back but sorry to hear about the shorter format.

However, other fans are thrilled. One person wrote: “That is the best news I’ve heard all day. I can’t wait to tune in and see my family again. Missed you all so much. Take good care of yourselves and still stay safe. Love you all, and am looking forward to seeing you again.”

The series is hosted by Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison, and it’s filmed in Los Angeles.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for March 2021