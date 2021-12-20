How ‘When Hope Calls’ Continued Abigail & Henry’s Love Story

Although Jack’s return on “When Hope Calls” got the biggest focus online, there was another unexpected callout to “When Calls the Heart” during the show’s season 2 premiere. The first two episodes hinted more about Abigail and Henry’s future.

“When Hope Calls,” which is airing season 2 on GAC Family, is the spinoff to Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” series.

Abigail Sent a Very Important Letter to Henry During the Episode

Abigail’s relationship with Henry was brought up during the two-episode premiere of “When Hope Calls” season 2.

In one scene, Abigail is mailing an important letter, and the woman she talks to her assures her that it will be sent out.

Abigail says, “It’s important. Please be careful with it.”

And the woman replies, “I promise you. This will get to Henry Gowen.”

Then later at night, Abigail returns to the same store to see if her letter was mailed. That’s when Jack unexpectedly appears. The first thing he says is: “She’s gone for the night. But I’m sure she mailed your letter.”

So even ghost Jack knows how important Abigail and Henry’s relationship has become.

Henry Seemed to Be Looking for Abigail When Season 8 of ‘When Calls the Heart’ Ended

Abigail’s presence was fondly recalled during season 8 of “When Calls the Heart.” When the season 8 finale aired, it looked like Henry was leaving Hope Valley forever and he hinted about going in search of things that were more important to him (possibly including Abigail in those thoughts.)

Lucas asks Henry why he’s leaving the business. Henry says that fleeting pleasures and the acquisition of more shiny objects don’t matter. What gives you comfort at the end of the day is what does.💗Could he mean Abigail?🤔#Hearties @ChrisMcNally_ pic.twitter.com/0k20WcRO4o — SCHeartHome (@SCHeartHome) May 10, 2021

When Henry told Lucas that he was leaving, he said the saloon, the hotel, the petroleum business – none of it mattered to him anymore. He said he wasn’t sure what was next for him, but it wasn’t the “acquisition of more shiny objects.” Henry said it was important to find what truly brought him comfort, and so he was leaving town to find just that.

Henry also told his son Christopher in season 8 episode 9 that a woman had changed his life, too. Henry told him that a woman once helped him be a better man, and if Christopher thought Rachel could do that for him then Christopher needed to make sure he didn’t lose her.

“She saw something in me,” Henry said, referring to Abigail.

Ben Rosenbaum, who portrays Mike Hickam, confirmed that Henry was talking about Abigail. He wrote: “The love that Gowen harbors for Abigail is ❤️💔.”

The love that Gowen harbors for Abigail is ❤️💔 #Hearties — Ben Rosenbaum (@b3nros3) April 19, 2021

In season 8 episode 10, Henry talked to Ned about Abigail.

Henry told Ned, “Well, when two people only see the good in one another or when one sees something in the other that he can’t remotely see in himself, I figure that’s a gift. Treasure it, Ned.”

“And you and she write so often,” Ned commented back, referring to Abigail.

“When I sit at my desk and I look out my window across at the cafe,” Henry responded, “And I see her name, I’ve got nothing but regret.”

“The fact that you two write each other will always stay between us,” Ned told Henry.

She was also mentioned in season 8 episode 5, when Bill invited Clara and Jesse to buy part of Abigail’s Cafe and be partners. He said that someday they might even be able to buy out him and Abigail. Bill said there was no pressure. “Besides, I haven’t even approached Abigail,” he added.

Bird spoke on the Christopher Closeup podcast about Henry’s future in season 9 and said: “And I think there will be more interesting stories regarding Henry Gowen this year as well.”

