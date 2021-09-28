Is This ‘When Hope Calls’ Synopsis Hinting About Henry Visiting Abigail?

A sentence in the official synopsis for “When Hope Calls” and its December premiere might be hinting about a guest appearance from Henry (played by Martin Cummins), who stars on Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart.” But there are other ways to read the hint about the second season of the spinoff. Fans are already guessing at just what the cryptic sentence could mean.

The Synopsis Says Abigail Speaks With a ‘Dear Friend’ from Her Past

Lori Loughlin will reprise the role of Abigail for at least the first two episodes of season 2 of “When Hope Calls,” GAC Family told Heavy in a press release.

The network’s official synopsis for episode 2 states that Abigail gets a visit from a friend from her past, which might be hinting about someone from “When Calls the Heart” visiting.

The synopsis for Episode 2 reads:

In the World Premiere of When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, Part 2, photojournalist Paul Franklin is wrapping his research on the community of Brookfield as a contender for America’s #1 Country Christmas Town. By now, Paul blends in as the town prepares for Christmas Eve. Lillian, the orphans, and Gabriel are running out of options to restore the troubled boy’s hope for better times. Just when all seems lost, a secret Santa appears to fulfill all holiday wishes, and Abigail has a profound conversation with a dear friend from the past. Meanwhile, Paul’s lens is recording every miraculous moment.

The key part that might be pointing to a special guest from “When Calls the Heart” reads: “Abigail has a profound conversation with a dear friend from the past.”

Who could the dear friend from her past be? While fans have many theories, two ideas with the greatest potential are either Martin Cummins as Henry or Erin Krakow as Elizabeth.

Brian Bird is executive producer of both “When Calls the Heart” and “When Hope Calls.” He’s continuing to helm “When Hope Calls” even as it moves to a new network. So he certainly could play a role in bringing someone from “When Calls the Heart” around to the spinoff.

GAC Family, however, has not made any comments about who Abigail’s friend might be.

Henry Hinted About Visiting Abigail When ‘When Calls the Heart’ Ended Its Eighth Season

Lucas asks Henry why he’s leaving the business. Henry says that fleeting pleasures and the acquisition of more shiny objects don’t matter. What gives you comfort at the end of the day is what does.💗Could he mean Abigail?🤔#Hearties @ChrisMcNally_ pic.twitter.com/0k20WcRO4o — SCHeartHome (@SCHeartHome) May 10, 2021

Based on the storyline from “When Calls the Heart” season 8, and the fact that “When Hope Calls” is airing before the main show returns for season 9, Henry is a likely guess for a crossover character.

In the season 8 finale, Henry told Lucas that he was leaving and the saloon, the hotel, the petroleum business – none of it mattered to him anymore. He said he wasn’t sure what’s next for him, but it wasn’t the “acquisition of more shiny objects.” Henry said it was important to find what truly brought him comfort, and so he was leaving town to find just that. The camera also clearly showed him looking at the “Abigail’s Cafe” sign as he was leaving town.

In episode 9 of season 8, Henry told Christopher that a woman once helped him be a better man.

“She saw something in me,” Henry said, referring to Abigail.

“She saw something in me.” — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) April 19, 2021

Krakow tweeted the line and it trended on Twitter during the episode.

The love that Gowen harbors for Abigail is ❤️💔 #Hearties — Ben Rosenbaum (@b3nros3) April 19, 2021

Ben Rosenbaum, who portrays Mike Hickam, confirmed that Henry was talking about Abigail.

Henry also talked to Ned in season 8 about how he and Abigail were still writing each other. So Henry showing up to visit Abigail would not be a surprise.

Of course, other characters might fit the bill too. But it would be tougher to explain Elizabeth traveling to see Abigail, for example, than it would be to explain Henry.

Interestingly, Bird himself once tweeted in 2019 about the idea of Henry visiting the world of “When Hope Calls.”

Other ‘When Calls the Heart’ Characters Have Appeared on the Series Before

This wouldn’t be the first time a character from “When Calls the Heart” appeared on “When Hope Calls.” Kevin McGarry starred as Nathan for four episodes of “When Hope Calls” season 1. Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith also portrayed Rosemary and Lee for one episode of the series. Of course, now that the series is on a different network, bringing someone over to guest star might be a little trickier.

Although Nathan’s character wouldn’t be referred to as a dear friend from Abigail’s past, Rosemary or Lee could also fit that bill and they’ve both been on the series before.

