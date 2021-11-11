See Brookfield on ‘When Hope Calls’ Transformed Into a Christmas Wonderland

Brookfield is all decked out for Christmas in the season 2 premiere of “When Hope Calls,” airing on GAC Family in December. This spinoff to “When Calls the Heart” started out on Hallmark’s streaming network before GAC Family picked it up for its second season. While it appears that “When Calls the Heart” won’t have a Christmas movie, “When Hope Calls” is having one in the form of a two-part season opener.

Brookfield Was Transformed Into a Winter Wonderland for the December Premiere

Brookfield is covered in snow and Christmas decorations for the “When Hope Calls” season premiere. The photo below was shared on GAC TV’s Instagram Story.

Brian Bird, executive producer of both “When Hope Calls” and “When Calls the Heart,” shared this photo of the beautiful, snowy town.

In October, the “When Hope Calls” Twitter account shared this video of a stagecoach rolling into Brookfield. Although the ground isn’t covered in snow in this video, you can see some of the buildings decked out for the holiday.

The stagecoach is rolling into Brookfield… who could be arriving in town just in time for Christmas? 🎄 We’ll find out on Dec 18th when @GACfamilyTV brings us When Hope Calls Christmas! 🎥: Patty Bird @brbird @SCHeartHome #GreatAmericanChristmas #Hearties #WhenHopeCalls pic.twitter.com/HEPKNlYxDN — When Hope Calls (@WHC_TV) October 27, 2021

Bird also shared that Don McDonald, president of Super Channel (the Canadian channel that airs “When Hope Calls,”) visited the set during filming. You can see some of the Christmas decorations in his photo.

And here’s a sneak peek of Brookfield looking absolutely beautiful, with a town Christmas tree standing tall.

Bird shared that the view in the video above is from a stagecoach arriving to the town.

And here’s a photo Bird took with his wife, Patty Richardson Bird.

Behind them in the photo above, you can see the town decorated beautifully for Christmas, with snow adorning the steps of the stores.

Ryan-James Hatanaka, who’s reviving his role as Mountie Gabriel, shared some behind-the-scenes videos taken during filming.

Here’s another photo from filming. Carter Ryan is returning as Cody.

Bumped into this fine-looking young man in Brookfield yesterday. It was more meaningful to see him than you can imagine. #CodyStanton #WhenHopeCalls #GACFamily #Hearties pic.twitter.com/LIeAFyGKQ8 — Brian Bird (@brbird) October 9, 2021

You can see more photos in Parade’s story here.

You can also see a clip from “When Hope Calls” with Lori Loughlin as Abigail in Heavy’s story here.

Many Cast Members Are Returning, But Not One of the Main Characters

Many cast members are returning. Hatanaka is returning as Mountie Gabriel Kinslow. Kyana Teresa is joining “When Hope Calls” for the first time in the season 2 December opener, and her character hasn’t been announced yet.

Morgan Kohan will be returning as Lillian Walsh. Ryan is joining the series as Abigail’s son, Cody. Jefferson Brown is returning as Joe Moody and Hanneke Talbot is returning as Maggie Parsons. Marshall Williams was tagged in one of Hatanaka’s behind-the-scenes filming videos on the set. Wendy Crewson, who played Tess Stewart, is returning, according to Deadline.

Lori Loughlin’s character of Abigail, who was a main character in “When Calls the Heart” before the college admissions scandal, will be starring in “When Hope Calls” in December.

Daniel Lissing will also be in the two-part premiere. He’ll be starring as Jack, Heavy revealed.

Jocelyn Hudon played the role of Grace in season 1. She was one of the two main characters in the series. And while Grace’s sister Lillian (played by Morgan Kohan) will be in season 2, Hudon confirmed on Instagram that she is not returning. She said she was filming an action movie while they were filming the December two-part opener.

The first two episodes will air back-to-back on GAC Family on December 18. You can learn how to watch GAC Family on TV in Heavy’s story here.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies