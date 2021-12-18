‘When Hope Calls’ Season 2 Christmas Episodes: How to Watch Online

The long-awaited “When Hope Calls” season 2 Christmas special is finally here. The special airs on Saturday, December 18 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern with two back-to-back episodes. “When Hope Calls” is a spinoff of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart,” but the second season is airing on GAC Family.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “When Hope Calls” Season 2’s Christmas special online:

You can watch a live stream of GAC Family and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “When Hope Calls” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of GAC Family and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “fubo Extra” add-on, both of which can be included with your seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “When Hope Calls” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of GAC Family and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Heartland Extra” or “Sling Blue + Heartland Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $16:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “When Hope Calls” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” GAC Family is included in “Ultimate” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “When Hope Calls” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

GAC Family is also available for streaming on Frndly TV.

You can also watch GAC Family on Hulu with Live TV if you add the Entertainment add-on to the Live TV base package.

Most GAC Family movies are also available on Peacock’s streaming service after they’ve aired on TV.

You can watch a sneak peek of the new Christmas special in the video above.

Part 1 airs on Saturday, December 18, at 8 p.m. Eastern. Part 2 airs immediately after Part 1 on Saturday, December 18, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for Episode 1 reads:

In the World Premiere of When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, Part 1, a Christmas festival worthy of Harper’s Bazaar happens in Brookfield as the community is one of three contenders in the magazine’s search for America’s #1 Country Christmas Town. The entire town is preoccupied with creating the essence of Christmas for the photojournalist’s lens, though, behind the scenes, residents are not living the spiritof the season. In the midst of the fuss, a stagecoach appears, and out steps Abigail Stanton and her son, Cody who have brought a troubled boy to Lillian’s orphanage.

The synopsis for Episode 2 reads:

In the World Premiere of When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, Part 2, photojournalist Paul Franklin is wrapping his research on the community of Brookfield as a contender for America’s #1 Country Christmas Town. By now, Paul blends in as the town prepares for Christmas Eve. Lillian, the orphans, and Gabriel are running out of options to restore the troubled boy’s hope for better times. Just when all seems lost, a secret Santa appears to fulfill all holiday wishes, and Abigail has a profound conversation with a dear friend from the past. Meanwhile, Paul’s lens is recording every miraculous moment.

