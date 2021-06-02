Hallmark Exec Tweets About ‘When Hope Calls’ Season 2

Ever since “When Calls the Heart” premiered this year, fans have been wondering if we’ll also get a second season of the spinoff series, “When Hope Calls.” Although the show’s fate is still up in the air, a Hallmark executive producer recently shared a tweet that renewed fans’ hope for the show’s return.

Brian Bird Said They’re Working on a Plan for ‘When Hope Calls’

Brian Bird, executive producer of “When Calls the Heart” and “When Hope Calls,” answered a fan’s question on Twitter about the possibility of a second season for “When Hope Calls.” The series aired its first 10 episodes on 2019.

A fan wrote: “I wish @hallmarkchannel would make season two of #WhenHopeCalls to go with this book. Such a lovely series and still no announcements #Hearties #Hopefuls #Meandyou4season2 @HMNow”

Bird wrote: “Stay tuned for news. We’re working on a plan.”

Stay tuned for news. We’re working on a plan. https://t.co/9L82GoKASi — Brian Bird (@brbird) June 1, 2021

“When Hope Calls” premiered on Hallmark Movies Now in August 2019. The series is about two orphaned sisters who reunited as adults and opened an orphanage in the town of Brookfield.

Bird has another new series called “Mystic” that’s airing in Canada, and which he says he hopes to have broadcast in the United States at some point too.

‘When Hope Calls’ Aired on Hallmark’s Streaming Service

“When Hope Calls” might not have amassed the same viewership as “When Calls the Heart” simply because the series aired on Hallmark’s streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, rather than on The Hallmark Channel.

However, “When Hope Calls” aired its entire first season on The Hallmark Channel, with the series debuting on February 23, 2020. This also corresponded with the release of a book based on the series.

June 1, 2021, was the release date for “Sustaining Faith,” the second book of the “When Hope Calls” book series by Janette Oke and her daughter, Laurel Oke Logan.

In April, Super Channel Heart & Home in Canada aired a marathon of Season 1 too.

If you've never seen #WhenHopeCalls or if you'd simply like to enjoy the heartwarming series again from the start, tune in to our S1 Marathon Sunday starting at 9amET! ❤️#Hearties pic.twitter.com/y4V3u0hOnM — SCHeartHome (@SCHeartHome) April 3, 2021

When Bird shared that he was working on a plan for a second season, fans replied with excitement.

One fan wrote: “BB…this is wonderful news to end the day. I am going to rewatch the 1st season on @SCHeartHome to get ready for what you’ve planned. BTW BB, I loved the 3rd episode of Mystic…can’t wait for the white horse story to unfold. Tasha, so smart of you to pick up on the book tweet!”

BB…this is wonderful news to end the day. I am going to rewatch the 1st season on @SCHeartHome to get ready for what you’ve planned. BTW BB, I loved the 3rd episode of Mystic…can’t wait for the white horse story to unfold. Tasha, so smart of you to pick up on the book tweet! — Barb Isman (@barb_isman) June 1, 2021

Some fans took the opportunity to get in some digs about “When Calls the Heart” while sharing their excitement about the news.

One fan wrote: “love When Hope Calls more than #WCTH, no messy relationships or bad choices..”

I love When Hope Calls more than #WCTH, no messy relationships or bad choices.. — oceanlove (@myrtlegirl58) June 1, 2021

Another fan replied, “Oh my word how EXCITING! That’s like a breath of fresh air after the incredibly disappointing season finale of WCTH.”

Oh my word how EXCITING! ❤️ That’s like a breath of fresh air after the incredibly disappointing season finale of WCTH. #Hearties — Rebekah Shields (@rebekah_shields) June 1, 2021

But other fans were just excited and hoping that good news would come soon.

One fan wrote, “Yay!! This had some great storylines. It should have continued. It was soooo worth watching.”

Yay!! This had some great storylines. It should have continued. It was soooo worth watching. — Meredith Stark (@merewhiz29) June 1, 2021

A newer fan to the series wrote, “Yay! We discovered WHC last month in time for my mom’s birthday…we all loved it and hope for more seasons!”

Yay! We discovered WHC last month in time for my mom’s birthday…we all loved it and hope for more seasons! ❤️🙌🏻👏🏻 — CarolynkR (@carolynkrobin) June 1, 2021

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for June 2021