What Time & Channel Is the New ‘When Hope Calls’ on GAC Family?

The second season of “When Hope Calls” is finally about to air. The first two episodes serve as a back-to-back Christmas special, and the rest of the season will air at a later date. These episodes are airing on Saturday night, December 18. Read on to learn all the details about when they’re airing on how to watch them on TV.

‘When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas’ Airs at 8 PM Eastern on December 18

“When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas” premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, December 18. In the Central time zone, this is 7 p.m. Central. GAC Family’s website notes that it will be airing on the West coast at 5 p.m. Pacific. However, you’ll want to check your local listings to confirm, because some listings had placed it at 8 p.m. Pacific instead.

To confirm what time “When Hope Calls” is airing near you, visit TV Guide’s website and change the listings to your location and cable provider. This will show you exactly what time it’s airing.

What TV Channel Is GAC Family & ‘When Hope Calls’?

“When Hope Calls” is airing on GAC Family. But what channel is that according to your cable provider? In an Instagram post and a later Twitter post, GAC Family shared some of the rebranded TV channels where you can watch the new network. Some viewers noted that the channels might be different in their regions. Here’s what GAC noted:

GAC Family noted that they aren’t currently on Verizon.

(Note: If you’re in Canada, you can watch “When Hope Calls” at 8 p.m. Eastern on SC Heart & Home.)

Another channel finder can be found at TV Guide’s website, in case you need more details. To find out what channel GAC Family is on for your region (if it’s available), click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Click on the “Time Zone” section just above the TV listings and choose “Search by zip code.” When you enter your ZIP code, you’ll see a dropdown menu with different cable, satellite, and antenna providers you can choose from. Choose the one that matches yours. (You might need a login with TV Guide in order to set your provider.) Then scroll down until you see GAC’s logo on the left and this will tell you their channel number. For one cable channel that Heavy checked, GAC’s channel was a higher number than Hallmark but a lower number than CMT.

GAC Family has also noted that if your cable provider is supposed to have the channel but you can’t find it, you can call GAC Family at 855-701-2804 toll free to get help finding your cable channel number.

