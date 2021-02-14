When Is the Next ‘Crossword Mysteries’ Movie, ‘Riddle Me Dead’, Airing?

While Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent is premiering on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries for the first time today, February 14, many fans are already wondering how long they’ll have to wait until they can see the next movie. Here’s what we know so far about the next movie in the series, Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead.

‘Riddle Me Dead’ Premieres This Spring

Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent premiered for the first time on February 14, 2021. The good news is that Riddle Me Dead, starring Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott, won’t be too far behind.

Film director David Winning oversaw Riddle Me Dead. Vancouver Sun reported on January 15 that he was working on the movie in Canada and it was expected to premiere sometime in Spring 2021. Shooting a Hallmark movie takes up to two weeks and prep takes about 15 days, Vancouver Sun reported.

Winning shared a photo from filming the movie and said that Elliott and Chabert are going to be incredible in it. The movie was filmed in December.

According to IMDb, the new movie is premiering on April 11. However, Hallmark schedules can change, so this timing isn’t guaranteed.

We are so looking forward to #CrosswordMysteries' #TerminalDescent on Sun. Feb. 14. 8pm/7c @hallmarkmovie. And Now we have #RiddleMeDead scheduled to Premiere Apr. 11. That's so exciting to hear this news. Hope to have more info on it soon. Look👀 for it!🕵🏼‍♂️🕵🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/tcuatXHrUa — Ann- Brennie Forever (@Ann91237283) January 28, 2021

In an Instagram post on January 8, Elliott shared that two new Crossword Mysteries movies were coming soon, with Riddle Me Dead premiering second at a “TBD” date.

Winning shared on Facebook a photo from when they wrapped Riddle Me Dead on December 12, 2020. He wrote: “rapped my 40th Movie tonight! Couldn’t have done it with a nicer group of creative people. CROSSWORDS MYSTERY: RIDDLE ME DEAD Coming in 2021. THANK YOU ALL!! ”

The movie began filming in November.

Fans Are Guessing What the New Mystery Will Be About

Some fans are already guessing what the new movie will be about, since we don’t have a synopsis yet. They’re wondering if the “Riddle Me” refers to a riddle connected to the murder or maybe a victim being shot with numerous bullets. What do you think?

The riddle led to the murder? The victim figured out something he shouldn't? https://t.co/bIcO0fm22p — Karynlee Berstecher (@SoulfulStuff1) December 14, 2020

Here’s the lineup of Crossword Mysteries movies in the order they have aired:

A Puzzle to Die For (2019)

Proposing Murder (2019)

Abracadaver (2020)

Terminal Descent (2021)

Riddle Me Dead (2021 – coming soon)

Riddle Me Dead is the fifth movie in the series. Elliott shared this scene from the fifth movie.

After filming wrapped, Elliott posted about how grateful he was for the blessings in his life.

The two movies were filmed back-to-back.

Barbara Niven, who also stars in the movie, shared a photo from filming too, but called the movie Riddle Me This. She wrote: “Selfie in my trailer after a great day of filming on Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me This. Will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in 2021.

PS Did I say how much I love my job? 🙏❤️”

As for Elliott, he shared that his strategy for success is consistency. “Play your role real good, and watch results!”

Although we don’t have an official cast list yet for the movie, we know that Chabert, Elliott, and Niven will be returning for the spring movie. IMDb also lists John Kapelos, Jon Cor, Lucia Walters, Lane Edwards, Peter Kelamis, Jason Burkart, Aadila Dosani, Bruce Dawson, Parveen Dosanjh, Cardi Wong, Brad Kelly, Maddy Hills, and more.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for February 2021