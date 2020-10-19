When Will Lori Loughlin Check Into Jail?

Lori Loughlin was a major character on Hallmark’s hit series When Calls the Heart. But then she had to leave the show after her indictment in the Operation Varsity Blues scandal. Here’s the latest on her prison sentence — which will likely begin in November.

She’s Reporting to Jail No Later than November 19

The time for Loughlin to report to jail is fast approaching. In May, she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to charges of paying bribes for their daughters to get into college at the University of Southern California, Us Magazine reported.

Loughlin is required to report to prison no later than November 19 at 2 p.m., where she’ll be serving at a medium-security prison, FCI Victorville, which is closest to her home, Us Magazine reported. Deadline also reported that she will be reporting to jail on November 19.

She requested to serve her time in this facility in Victorville, California, Us Magazine shared. Although it’s a medium-security prison, it has a low-security camp of 300 where she will be.

She was sentenced to two months in prison plus two years of supervised release in August. This will also include 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine. Her husband was sentenced to five months of prison — three months longer than Loughlin. He will also have two years of supervised release but will need to serve 150 more hours of community service than his wife.

In an August hearing, she got emotional, saying:

I made an awful decision. I went along will the plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, [I] ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, I had only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”

She Was Dropped from ‘When Calls the Heart’ After the News Broke

Loughlin was dropped from When Calls the Heart after the news broke, and her Garage Sales Mysteries series was dropped too.

And now Lori Loughlin dropped by @hallmarkchannel in the wake of #OperationVarsityBlues. Statement from Crown Media pic.twitter.com/8piJ3LIC4b — Jason Nathanson (@ABCNewsJason) March 14, 2019

Bob Saget, her former co-star, told Page Six that he still loves Loughlin and believes she’s a “sweetheart.”

He said:

And you know when it gets down to it, there’s so much going on and so many people have gone through so much and you know … if you love somebody then you have to make that, decision and [ask yourself] is this something that causes me not to love a person and I love her. She’s a sweetheart.

He said he texted her and told her: “I love you and thinking of you, that’s all.”

Candace Cameron Bure hasn’t said much. When asked on Today in 2019, she said: “We would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend. … We are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we’ll always be there for each other,” Us Magazine reported. When the short prison sentence was handed down to Loughlin and someone on Instagram complained, Cameron Bure only responded with a sad emoji: “ .”

