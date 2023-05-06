Where Was ‘When Love Springs’ Filmed? Cast & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Spring Into Love movie, “When Love Springs,” premieres on Saturday, May 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Rhiannon Fish and James O’Halloran. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘When Love Springs’ Was Filmed in Australia

“When Love Springs” was filmed on location in Australia, Film Ink reported. While many Hallmark movies are filmed in Canada, this one is a big exception. The spring rom-com was filmed in Brisbane and it was actually shot back in December.

The movie was produced by the Steve Jaggi Company, If.com.au reported, under the leadership of producers Steve Jaggi and Kelly Son Hing. It was directed by Jo-Anne Brechin. This was Fish’s second movie filmed with the Steve Jaggi Company in 2022. She previously starred in their film “A Royal in Paradise.” That movie can be viewed on Prime Video.

Brechin posted on December 15 about wrapping the movie, writing in part: “Just wrapped this gorgeous little film in the heart of Brisbane. So thankful to have teamed with the most incredible people both in front of and behind the camera…”

O’Halloran replied, “Such an incredible crew! Thanks @joanne_brechin for your vision, enthusiasm and making it such a fun, creative process. Can’t wait to see the results ❤️.”

On LinkedIn, co-producer Scott Kirkpatrick shared that this was his fifth movie with the Steve Jaggi Company. Kirkpatrick wrote, “The entire cast/crew of ‘When Love Springs’, led by the incredible Rhiannon Fish and James O’Halloran have been incredible to work with and I cannot wait for Nicely Entertainment to bring this to a global audience in early 2023.”

In December, O’Halloran posted about the movie, writing: “Such a privilege to come back to Australia work with such an incredible cast and crew. I can’t wait to share this film with you. Thanks to all these legends for the incredible experience…”

Erin Connor, who plays Lyla, wrote on Instagram: “Here she is the brilliantly talented @rhiannonmfish such a treat to work with her again, this time playing her onscreen mom!”

Ansley Gordon shared her own story about the movie, writing: “In 2019 I started teaching myself how to write Hallmark movies with the hope of actually getting to work with the network one day and it’s WILD to say that that day is here!! Pinch me🙈🙈 “When Love Springs” is coming to @hallmarkchannel May 6th! 🪷”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When Rory arrives at a quaint B&B on the lake for the vow renewal of her parents, she runs into her ex who broke her heart. Panicked, she pretends the B&B owner is her new boyfriend.”

Rhiannon Fish is Rory. According to IMDb, she recently starred opposite Tyler Hynes in “A Picture of Her.” Her other recent films include “A Royal in Paradise,” “The Christmas Retreat,” “Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths,” “Sweet as Pie,” “A Splash of Love,” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made,” “For the Love of Chocolate,” “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries,” “Journey of My Heart,” “You’re Bacon Me Crazy,” and more. She’s also well known for her role as Ontari in “The 100.”

James O’Halloran is Noah. His previous credits include “Single Parents,” “Good People,” “Before It Ends,” “Chowder,” “Superstore,” “Cynthia,” “Deadly Crush,” “The Mindy Project,” and more. According to his bio, he’s an Australian actor who moved to the United States in 2014, where he became a regular on “The Price Is Right.”

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press statement, are:

Renee Herbert (Cleo)

Erin Connor (Lyla)

Steve Nation (Tom)

Callan Colley (Jason)

Frankie Savige (Melody)

Victor Parascos (Peter)

