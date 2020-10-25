Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Chateau Christmas’ Filmed?

The Hallmark Channel’s second new movie in its 2020 Christmas lineup is Chateau Christmas. Where was Chateau Christmas filmed? The movie was filmed in a beautiful location that you can visit yourself, if you want. Here’s what you need to know.

The Movie Was Filmed in Canada, Including the Fairmont Chateau Whistler

The movie was filmed in the middle of the summer in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, What’s Filming shared. One of the main filming locations was the Fairmont Chateau Whistler.

'Chateau Christmas' is filming at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler. @olv — What's Filming (@WhatsFilming) July 6, 2020

The Fairmont Chateau Whistler is a luxury hotel in Whistler, British Columbia. The hotel’s website notes that they have taken a lot of COVID-19 precautions for their guests. It’s a 519-room resort at the base of the Blackcomb Mountain in Whistler with beautiful mountain and village views. There are packages sold for the Fairmont where guests can have a Christmas experience that includes stopping at the resort town of Whistler and taking private tours of the mountains.

Many of the party scenes were filmed at the Fairmont.

Hallmark's CHATEAU CHRISTMAS filming holiday party scenes at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler. pic.twitter.com/K1QG3xcbIV — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) July 17, 2020

This isn’t the first movie that Hallmark has filmed at the Fairmont. Operation Christmas also filmed there in 2016, starring Tricia Helfer and Marc Blucas.

@WhatsFilming Christmas decorations here at the Fairmont in Whistler. Was told a "Hallmark" movie. pic.twitter.com/lCv9wfdNxP — Kathy (@ceomcmum) April 25, 2016

After the movie filmed at the Fairmont, it then moved to Abbotsford, British Columbia. But the movie was primarily shot at the Fairmont.

Christmas movie filming this weekend in Abbotsford, B.C. Unconfirmed, but that's where production for Hallmark's CHATEAU CHRISTMAS has moved to, after finishing filming at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler. https://t.co/rcISJfyaVF pic.twitter.com/e4QHzcOGxU — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) July 20, 2020

Despite filming in July, the Fairmont was decked out in Christmas decorations, Hollywood North reported.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCZsSnvBuE0/?utm_source=ig_embed

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCW_rlFBDHB/?utm_source=ig_embed

Luke Macfarlane, who stars in the movie, told TV Goodness that he’s a classically trained cellist, and he played his cello a lot during his 14-day quarantine before filming the movie. In fact, he had them change the original script from his character playing a violin to a cello.

“It was really fun to practice every day for 14 days. I cannot remember the last time [I did that],” he told TV Goodness.

He shared this photo on Instagram while quarantined.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CB67NhFB7ph/

He said the moment in the finale concert where he’s tearing up was real. He said it really hit him. “Just that amazing moment where you [feel] the music,” he said.

About ‘Chateau Christmas’

Chateau Christmas stars Luke Macfarlane and Merritt Patterson. The movie premieres Sunday, October 25, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

The description reads: “Margot, a world-renowned pianist, returns to Chateau Neuhaus to spend the holidays with her family and rediscover her passion for music. While there, her ex-boyfriend and former bandmate Jackson, convinces her to headline the annual Christmas Concert and working together brings back all their old feelings.”

